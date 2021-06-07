Insider strongly outperforms top 5 providers on the Forrester Wave for Cross-Channel Campaign Management with its extensive set of digital channels

Insider outperformed other players with its extensive set of digital channels following an independent third-party evaluation of 11 channels including WhatsApp , Line, RCS , SMS , Facebook Messenger , Mobile and App.

"Being listed amongst the world's top 5 marketing platforms in The Forrester Wave for CCCM is a firm step towards our ambitious goals. We've already put bold plans into motion to top the chart by outplaying traditional software providers by next year. This year, we've outperformed nascent CCCM solutions and pureplay providers. What set us apart was the capabilities of our extensive set of digital channels. Whatsapp, Facebook Messenger, RCS, SMS, mobile - we'll keep building future-proof technologies to become the #1 choice for all marketers, helping them grow the world's top enterprise brands," said Hande Cilingir, Co-founder and CEO of Insider.

Insider's Cross-Channel Marketing Platform enables enterprise marketers to connect customer data across channels and systems, predict their future behavior with an AI intent engine and orchestrate individualized experiences to customers. Marketers use Insider's platform to deliver experiences across channels like Web , App , Web Push , Email , SMS , Messaging Apps ( WhatsApp , Facebook Messenger , RCS ), Ads and more. Often Marketers are powering engagement across 6+ channels with the Insider platform. The Forrester Wave report also notes that "Insider is a suitable choice for marketers looking to engage customers in an extensive set of market-relevant digital channels."

With advanced AI capabilities like "Next Best Channel", "Send Time Optimization" and "Auto Winning Journey Paths," Insider makes the ever-important challenge of delivering "the right message to the right user at the right time on the right channel" an easy problem to solve. The platform also provides a wide range of pre-built algorithms that can predict intent in real-time including purchase, churn and everything in between.

Global enterprise brands leverage Insider's Platform to deliver cross-channel experiences to their customers while driving higher than industry return on marketing investment. Yves Rocher, a global cosmetics and beauty brand, achieved 7x ROI in 5 months by leveraging Insider's cross-channel marketing platform.

To learn more about how Insider can help you build your cross-channel marketing program you can request a personalized demo .

About Insider

Insider —one platform for individualized, cross-channel experiences—enables enterprise marketers to connect customer data across channels and systems, predict their future behavior with an AI intent engine and orchestrate individualized experiences to customers.

Leveraging real-time predictive segmentation powered by deep artificial intelligence and machine-learning capabilities, the platform enables cross-channel interactions and personalization from a unified data layer across channels such as Web , App , Email , Messaging, and Advertising . With products like InStory , Predictive Ad Audiences , Smart Recommender , and Messaging App Suite ( WhatsApp Business API , and Facebook Messenger, ), Insider provides future-proof products to create captivating customer experiences that engage and convert.

Follow Insider on Linkedin , Twitter , and Facebook .

SOURCE Insider