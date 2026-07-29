InsideTracker Unveils Source-Agnostic Blood Data Processing Across Nearly 120 Biomarkers

Harness Blood Data from Virtually Anywhere: InsideTracker's new blood data connector will allow individual users and business partners to capture and interpret lab data from almost any source, including print reports, digital files, Apple Health, and FHIR/HL7-enabled electronic medical records.

InsideTracker's new blood data connector will allow individual users and business partners to capture and interpret lab data from almost any source, including print reports, digital files, Apple Health, and FHIR/HL7-enabled electronic medical records. Precision Insights On Up to 120 Health Signals: Once fully rolled out, the upgrade will expand InsideTracker's diagnostic capabilities across nearly 120 distinct blood biomarkers, allowing even more businesses and consumers to track the health signals most relevant to their goals.

Once fully rolled out, the upgrade will expand InsideTracker's diagnostic capabilities across nearly 120 distinct blood biomarkers, allowing even more businesses and consumers to track the health signals most relevant to their goals. Enriched Business Intelligence: Enterprise partners will be able to merge this biomarker data with other user data in the Terra™ health intelligence platform, further enabling hyper-personalized, evidence-based health guidance at scale.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InsideTracker, a pioneer in hyper-personalized health intelligence, today unveiled a major new feature coming to both its consumer experience and its recently launched B2B platform, Terra™. A near-universal blood data connector, this update will allow InsideTracker's technology to ingest vital biological information from almost any source and in nearly any format, while also expanding its analytical reach across nearly 120 distinct biomarkers. Phased release to business partners has already begun, with full rollout to InsideTracker's consumer users over the coming weeks.

Leveraging Unused Bio-Data

Blood is an essential source of biological personalization data, but much of this information remains trapped in static lab reports and isolated clinical networks. For consumers and businesses alike, this fragmentation can add significant, engagement-limiting friction to preventive health, including redundant blood draws, delayed or non-actionable insights, additional costs, and more.

InsideTracker's new blood data connector eliminates this friction, unlocks trapped biological information, and channels it to the only evidence-based health intelligence engine in the category. This enhancement will significantly expand access to the benefits of fully individualized preventive health guidance.

"Data shows nearly 70% of American adults had at least one blood test in the last year," noted Rony Sellam, CEO of InsideTracker. "This trend provides an opportunity to meet members exactly where their data already lives. By allowing users to leverage existing lab results, and extracting even more insights from every panel, we can make science-backed insights immediate and frictionless for more consumers than ever."

Connecting a Vital Set of Consumer Health Data

Releasing in phases beginning this summer, this new proprietary feature will ultimately enable InsideTracker to ingest blood data in practically any print or digital format. In addition to document- and file-based uploads, the new blood data connector will also port in labs stored in EMRs via established HL7 and FHIR interoperability standards. All transfers will be protected by HIPAA- and SOC2-compliant cybersecurity.

After connecting this data, businesses and users will be able to select tailored analyses from a panel of nearly 120 biomarkers, with all insights backed by the rigorous, peer-reviewed evidence industry stakeholders expect from InsideTracker. Unlike standard platforms that rely on isolated, single-marker lookups, these custom panels will capture how biomarkers interact in combination. The result will be a multi-dimensional view of each user's biochemistry, facilitating clear prioritization of preventive health plans.

"By creating a source-independent, format-agnostic intelligence layer, companies will be able to translate fragmented biological data into evidence-based, individualized health journeys in real time," said Sellam. "This creates a scalable way to drive deep member engagement without the operational burden of managing clinical infrastructure or scientific curation."

Even More Multi-Dimensional Personalization for Enterprises

Already available on the Terra platform, InsideTracker's blood data connector enables enterprise customers to fuse member-supplied biomarker results with their own collected behavioral, demographic, and phenotypic data, creating a comprehensive picture of each consumer's health. Terra's AI engine then cross-references this unified profile against an unrivaled database of curated, peer-reviewed clinical literature, instantly matching each user with 1:1, evidence-based health recommendations across lifestyle, activity, nutrition, and supplementation.

"Ultimately, our goal is to make deep personalization easy for business partners and effortless for consumers," said Renée Deehan, PhD, SVP of Science and AI at InsideTracker. "Enterprises in particular need a low-lift, secure, and scientifically validated path to deliver personalized health insights grounded in gold-standard research. These enhancements make it simple to process complex, multi-modal data and immediately output evidence-based guidance. No matter which specific biomarkers are most relevant to a partner's brand or audience, our platform makes it easier to translate that data into real-world, health-enhancing advice."

Visit the InsideTracker business hub to discover how the Terra platform helps wellness enterprises turn health data into hyper-personalized, evidence-based health guidance for their members.

About InsideTracker

InsideTracker is the industry leader in health analytics and a strategic technology partner for wellness enterprises. Backed by over a decade of peer-reviewed science, the company's Terra™ platform provides a flexible intelligence layer that analyzes blood, DNA, fitness tracking, and lifestyle habits. By translating complex biological data into precise, 1:1 recommendations across nutrition, supplements, exercise, and lifestyle, InsideTracker helps consumers optimize their well-being, achieve peak performance, and live healthier for longer, while enabling organizations to seamlessly deliver these trusted, hyper-personalized health insights at scale.

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SOURCE InsideTracker