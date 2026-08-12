Insight Guard Warns of Rising Secondary Fraud Targeting Previous Scam Victims

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Guard, a professional investigative consulting firm specializing in online fraud evidence review, is warning of a rise in secondary fraud targeting individuals who have already lost money to an online scam, with fraudulent services posing as investigation or recovery firms to target them a second time.

These operations typically use unsolicited outreach referencing details of the original fraud, then request upfront fees before performing any substantive work. Most victims receive no meaningful service and lose additional funds.

"Individuals who have already experienced a scam are approached at precisely the moment they are most likely to act on a promise," said Ghazi Al-Jarrah, Certified Fraud Examiner at Insight Guard. "These operations are designed to sound like legitimate investigative services, which makes them harder to identify."

What Sets Legitimate Services Apart

Insight Guard has identified signals that distinguish fraudulent recovery operations from legitimate ones:

No legitimate firm guarantees fund recovery or promises specific outcomes

Upfront fees requested before any work is performed are a warning sign

Legitimate firms clearly define their process and their role

Unsolicited contact referencing a prior fraud warrants added caution

A documentation-first approach, rather than a recovery promise, signals a legitimate service

"The clearest signal of a fraudulent recovery service is the guarantee," Al-Jarrah added. "No legitimate firm can promise funds will be returned. A genuine service provides clarity and a documented account of what happened."

Insight Guard does not guarantee outcomes, does not act as a recovery agent, and does not conduct unsolicited outreach. Its work centers on evidence review and structured case documentation for banks, dispute bodies, and legal professionals.

About Insight Guard

Insight Guard helps online fraud victims organize evidence and prepare structured case documentation across crypto, investment platform, romance, and recovery scam cases. Its work centers on evidence review, crypto asset tracing, and structured investigation reports prepared for informational and documentation purposes. Learn more at insightguard.com.

SOURCE Insight Guard