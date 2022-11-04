Insights on the Air Mattress Global Market to 2028 - Rapidly Growing Urbanization, Rising Population, and Rising Spending on Home Purchases is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Air Mattress Market, By Price Range, By Product Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By End-User & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Air Mattress Market was valued at USD 0.14 billion in 2021, and it is projected to reach USD 0.25 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.75 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.



People are increasingly interested in air mattresses as a cost-effective and portable sleeping solution. Because they are both environmentally friendly and comfortable, air mattresses are becoming increasingly popular. They can be used in a variety of settings, including camping, home invasion emergencies, and dorms. Air mattresses have become one of the most popular sleeping solutions in recent years.

There are several types of air mattresses on the market right now. Each has its own distinct set of features and benefits. Some air mattresses are intended for people who want to sleep on an air bed, while others are intended for use as an extra bed. Due to their high durability, flexibility, portability, handling simplicity, and odor-free characteristics, the global air mattress market is experiencing significant growth in demand. Wellness tourism, vacations, and excursions are also boosting growth.



Segments covered in this report



The global air mattress market is segmented by price range, product type, application, distribution, end user, application and region. Based on price range, the market is segmented into economy, mid- range, high and premium. By product type, it is categorized into twin, full, queen, king and others.

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into household and commercial. By distribution, the air mattress market is categorized into offline retail, online retail, independent retailers/ exclusive stores, and specialty stores. Based on end user, the market is segmented in to hotel industry, holiday homes, hospitals and others. Based on region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.



Driver



According to the United Nations report World Urbanization Prospects, urban areas house approximately 54% of the world's population, with that figure expected to rise to 66 percent by 2050. This has led to an increase in urban housing occupancy and has already begun to drive demand for comfortable bedding solutions such as air mattresses. The global air mattress market is expected to benefit from rapidly growing urbanization, rising population, and rising spending on home purchases.



Restraints

The global air mattress market is concentrated. Most markets are flooded with Chinese companies that target consumers by offering super-low-priced air mattresses as well as retailers with higher profit margins in order to gain market share. One of the major factors limiting the global air mattress market's growth is the presence of substitutes.



Market Trends



For outdoor camping, consumers in developed air mattress markets such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France prefer twin-sized low-profile variants. These items can be rolled up and stored as a guest bed for house guests. Furthermore, some customers prefer to stretch across the back seats of their vehicles while on road trips.

Companies Mentioned

Drive DeVilbiss Sidhil Limited (UK)

ALPS Mountaineering (US)

SizeWise(US)

LazerLazery (US)

Sleepy Sleep (US)

Restoration Goods (US)

Bestway (UK)

Somnio LLC (US)

American National Manufacturing Inc. (US)

Intex Development Co. Limited ( China )

) WENZEL Group. (UK)

