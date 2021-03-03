Insights on the Automotive HD Maps Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024 - Technavio
Mar 03, 2021, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive HD maps market is expected to grow by USD 815.93 mn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES
The adoption of cloud-based HD maps is one of the major factors propelling market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-hd-maps-market-industry-analysis
Automotive HD maps market: Application Landscape
Based on the application, the passenger cars segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Automotive HD maps market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 37% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US is the key market for automotive HD maps in the region.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
- Automotive Over-the-air Updates Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 - The automotive over-the-air updates market size has the potential to grow by 92.29 million units during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Get a FREE sample report in minutes
- Automotive Speed Sensor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 - The automotive speed sensor market size has the potential to grow by USD 119.55 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Get a FREE sample report in minutes
Companies Covered:
- Alphabet Inc.
- CARMERA Inc.
- Civil Maps
- DeepMap Inc.
- HERE Global BV
- Intel Corp.
- NavInfo Co. Ltd.
- NVIDIA Corp.
- The Sanborn Map Co. Inc.
- TomTom International BV
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
PART 14: APPENDIX
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-hd-maps-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article