Insights on the Automotive HD Maps Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024 - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive HD maps market is expected to grow by USD 815.93 mn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period.

The adoption of cloud-based HD maps is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

Automotive HD Maps Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Automotive HD maps market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the passenger cars segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Automotive HD maps market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 37% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US is the key market for automotive HD maps in the region.

Automotive Over-the-air Updates Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 - The automotive over-the-air updates market size has the potential to grow by 92.29 million units during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period.

Automotive Speed Sensor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 - The automotive speed sensor market size has the potential to grow by USD 119.55 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

Alphabet Inc.

CARMERA Inc.

Civil Maps

DeepMap Inc.

HERE Global BV

Intel Corp.

NavInfo Co. Ltd.

NVIDIA Corp.

The Sanborn Map Co. Inc.

TomTom International BV

