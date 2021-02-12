Insights on the Automotive Smart Key Global Market to 2030 - Trend Forecasts and Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Smart Key Market 2020-2030 by Technology (Transmitter, Capacitive, Infra-red), Application (Single-function, Multi-function), Vehicle Type, Mode of Sales and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive smart key market will reach $28.65 billion by 2030, growing by 5.4% annually over 2020-2030 driven by rising electrification in automobiles, technological advancements, as well as increasing vehicle thefts.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global automotive smart key market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2020 and provides forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2020 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global automotive smart key market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Application, Vehicle Type, Mode of Sales, and Region.



Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2020-2030 included in each section.

Transmitter Technology

Capacitive Sensor Technology

Infra-red Sensor Technology

Other Technologies

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2020-2030 included in each section.

Single-function Smart Keys

Multi-function Smart Keys

Based on Vehicle Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2020-2030 included in each section.



Non-electric Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Two-Wheelers

Electric Vehicles (EV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Based on Mode of Sales, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2020-2030 included in each section.

OEM

Replacement

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands , Switzerland , Turkey , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , , and ) North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia , South Africa )

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2020-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Technology, Application, and Mode of Sales over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global automotive smart key market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Alpha Corp

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

HELLA KGaA HUECK

Honda Lock MFG. CO. LTD

Huf Hulsbeck & Furst GmbH & Co. KG

HYUNDAI Mobis Co. Ltd.

Minda Corp Ltd.

SILCA SPA

South East ( Fujian ) Motor Corporation Ltd.

) Motor Corporation Ltd. TOKAI Rika Co. Ltd.

TOYOTA Motor Corp

United Technologies Corporation

Valeo SA

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology

3.1 Market Overview by Technology

3.2 Transmitter Technology

3.3 Capacitive Sensor Technology

3.4 Infra-red Sensor Technology

3.5 Other Technologies



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 Single-function Smart Keys

4.3 Multi-function Smart Keys



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Vehicle Type

5.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Type

5.2 Non-electric Vehicles

5.2.1 Passenger Cars

5.2.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

5.2.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

5.2.4 Two-Wheelers

5.3 Electric Vehicles (EV)

5.3.1 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

5.3.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

5.3.3 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

5.3.4 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Mode of Sales

6.1 Market Overview by Mode of Sales

6.2 OEM

6.3 Replacement



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

7.1 Geographic Market Overview 2020-2030

7.2 North America Market 2020-2030 by Country

7.2.1 Overview of North America Market

7.2.2 U.S.

7.2.3 Canada

7.2.4 Mexico

7.3 European Market 2020-2030 by Country

7.3.1 Overview of European Market

7.3.2 Germany

7.3.3 U.K.

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

7.3.8 Rest of European Market

7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2020-2030 by Country

7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 China

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 India

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

7.5 South America Market 2020-2030 by Country

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America Market

7.6 MEA Market 2020-2030 by Country

7.6.1 UAE

7.6.2 Saudi Arabia

7.6.3 South Africa

7.6.4 Other National Markets



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

8.3 Company Profiles

9 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



