Insights on the Commercial Fan and Air Purification Equipment Global Market to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

The global commercial fan and air purification equipment market is expected to grow from $68. 7 billion in 2020 to $71. 22 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3. 7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $100. 56 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.



The commercial fan and air purification equipment market consists of sales of commercial fan and air purification equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce commercial and industrial fan and air purification equipment such as industrial dust and fume collection equipment, electrostatic precipitation equipment, warm air furnace filters, air washers, and other dust collection equipment, attic fans and industrial and commercial fans and blowers, such as commercial exhaust fans and commercial ventilating fans. The commercial fan and air purification equipment market is segmented into air purification equipment; attic and exhaust fans; and other commercial fan and air purification equipment.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global commercial fan and air purification equipment market, accounting for 48% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global commercial fan and air purification equipment market. Africa was the smallest region in the global commercial fan and air purification equipment market.



The growing popularity of smart air purifiers is a major trend in the market. With air pollution increasing across the world, a growing awareness of allergies, pollution and climate change is increasing consumer concern about the quality of the air they breathe. As a result, air purifiers are growing in popularity. Smart air purifiers are devices which are connected to other devices via the internet, and other technologies such as Bluetooth, near field communication (NFC) and Wi-Fi. The rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology also supports the development of smart air purifiers. Smart air purifiers allow the air quality to be monitored and managed from a smartphone application, which provides a live reading of quality data. For instance, in January 2019, Pathpartner, an Indian based technology company, developed IoT enabled smart air purifier that gives information about air quality and provides a report on the humidity content of the air. Through this technology, the temperature of the room and freshening up the room can be controlled remotely.



High adoption and maintenance costs are expected to limit the growth of the air purifiers market. Air purifiers are considered premium products due to the high adoption cost in both developed and developing countries. According to consumer reports, air purifiers range from $200 to $900 and the maintenance is high due to the change of filters two or three times a year, and some air purifiers have multiple filters. For instance, considering the average carbon activated filter air purifier that eliminates bad odors on the market, the filter needs to be replaced every three months to be effective, which costs $50, then there is an additional cost of the main filter which ranges from $20 to $200 each. The Honey wells Air Touch S8 is a HEPA technology-based air purifier that costs around $500 (36,000 INR) in India and is a multiple filter air purifier. The filter should be replaced every 4 months, which costs $40 (3,000 INR) each time. Therefore, high adoption and maintenance costs are expected to affect the air purifiers market's growth.



Technological advances in commercial fan and air purification equipment drove the market in the historic period. Increased access to the internet and the use of smartphones supported the development and consumption of innovative technologically enabled appliances. About 4. 49 billion people globally had access to the internet in 2019; 4. 33 billion were active internet users and there are 3. 9 billion unique mobile internet users worldwide. Further, increasing integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with appliances allowed customers to connect with their appliances via the internet and remotely control essential tasks by collecting data. Thus, technological advances drove the market for air purifiers in the historic period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Commercial Fan and Air Purification Equipment Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Commercial Fan and Air Purification Equipment Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Commercial Fan and Air Purification Equipment Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Commercial Fan and Air Purification Equipment Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Commercial Fan and Air Purification Equipment Market Trends and Strategies



8. Impact of COVID-19 on Commercial Fan and Air Purification Equipment



9. Commercial Fan and Air Purification Equipment Market Size and Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers of the Market

9.2.2. Restraints on the Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers of the Market

9.3.2. Restraints on the Market



10. Commercial Fan and Air Purification Equipment Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Commercial Fan and Air Purification Equipment Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Commercial Fan and Air Purification Equipment Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

10.3. Global Commercial Fan and Air Purification Equipment Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region



11. Commercial Fan and Air Purification Equipment Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Commercial Fan and Air Purification Equipment Market, Segmentation by Type

11.2. Global Commercial Fan and Air Purification Equipment Market, Segmentation by Technology Type

11.3. Global Commercial Fan and Air Purification Equipment Market, Segmentation by Capacity



12. Commercial Fan and Air Purification Equipment Market Metrics

12.1. Commercial Fan and Air Purification Equipment Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Commercial Fan and Air Purification Equipment Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global



13. Asia-Pacific Commercial Fan and Air Purification Equipment Market



14. Western Europe Commercial Fan and Air Purification Equipment Market



15. Eastern Europe Commercial Fan and Air Purification Equipment Market



16. North America Commercial Fan and Air Purification Equipment Market



17. South America Commercial Fan and Air Purification Equipment Market



18. Middle East Commercial Fan and Air Purification Equipment Market



19. Africa Commercial Fan and Air Purification Equipment Market



20. Commercial Fan and Air Purification Equipment Market Competitive Landscape

20.1. Competitive Market Overview

20.2. Market Shares

20.3. Company Profiles

20.3.1. Sharp Corporation

20.3.1.1. Company Overview

20.3.1.2. Products and Services

20.3.1.3. Strategy

20.3.1.4. Financial Performance

20.3.2. Panasonic Corporation

20.3.2.1. Company Overview

20.3.2.2. Products and Services

20.3.2.3. Strategy

20.3.2.4. Financial Performance

20.3.3. Daikin Industries

20.3.3.1. Company Overview

20.3.3.2. Products and Services

20.3.3.3. Strategy

20.3.3.4. Financial Performance

20.3.4. Honeywell International

20.3.4.1. Company Overview

20.3.4.2. Products and Services

20.3.4.3. Strategy

20.3.4.4. Financial Performance

20.3.5. Philips Electronics N V

20.3.5.1. Company Overview

20.3.5.2. Products and Services

20.3.5.3. Strategy

20.3.5.4. Financial Performance



21. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Commercial Fan and Air Purification Equipment Market



22. Market Background: Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, and Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturing Market

22.1. Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, and Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturing Market Characteristics

22.2. Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, and Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturing Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F Growth, by Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

22.3. Global Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, and Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturing Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

22.4. Global Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, and Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturing Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

22.5. Global Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, and Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturing Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation by Type, Value ($ Billion)



23. Recommendations



24. Appendix



25. Copyright and Disclaimer



