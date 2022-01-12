Insights on the Corneal Topographers Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Aeon Imaging, Carl Zeiss and Hanson Instruments Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corneal Topographers Market Research Report by Product, by Application, by End-user, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Corneal Topographers Market size was estimated at USD 640.71 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 682.67 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% to reach USD 1,023.19 million by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Corneal Topographers Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Corneal Topographers Market, including Aeon Imaging LLC, Bausch Health Companies, Inc., BiB Ophthalmic Instruments, Carl Zeiss AG, Cassini Technologies, Costruzione Strumenti Oftalmici, Essilor, Eyenuk Inc, EyeSys Vision Inc, Hanson Instruments Ltd, Luneau Technology Group, MARCO, Medmont International Pty Ltd, Nidek Co., Ltd., Oculus Optikgerate GmbH, Optikon 2000 SpA, Optos plc, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH, Tomey Corporation, Topcon Corporation, Tracey Technologies Corporation, VISIONIX USA, and Ziemer Group AG.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Corneal Topographers Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Corneal Topographers Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Corneal Topographers Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Corneal Topographers Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Corneal Topographers Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Corneal Topographers Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Corneal Topographers Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising prevalence and incidence of age-associated ophthalmic conditions

5.1.1.2. Government support for early detection and awareness of treatment

5.1.1.3. Increasing number of LASIK surgeries across the world

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Possibilities of post-surgical complications

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. R&D focus by the market players along with the collaborative strategies

5.1.3.2. Advancements in product

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Limited care facilities and advanced instrument availability in low-income countries

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Corneal Topographers Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Placido Disc System

6.3. Scanning Slit System

6.4. Scheimpflug System



7. Corneal Topographers Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Cataract Surgery Evaluation

7.3. Contact Lens Fitting

7.4. Corneal Disorder Diagnosis

7.5. Refractive Surgery Evaluation



8. Corneal Topographers Market, by End-user

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.3. Hospitals

8.4. Ophthalmic Clinics



9. Americas Corneal Topographers Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Corneal Topographers Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Corneal Topographers Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Aeon Imaging LLC

13.2. Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

13.3. BiB Ophthalmic Instruments

13.4. Carl Zeiss AG

13.5. Cassini Technologies

13.6. Costruzione Strumenti Oftalmici

13.7. Essilor

13.8. Eyenuk Inc

13.9. EyeSys Vision Inc

13.10. Hanson Instruments Ltd

13.11. Luneau Technology Group

13.12. MARCO

13.13. Medmont International Pty Ltd

13.14. Nidek Co., Ltd.

13.15. Oculus Optikgerate GmbH

13.16. Optikon 2000 SpA

13.17. Optos plc

13.18. SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH

13.19. Tomey Corporation

13.20. Topcon Corporation

13.21. Tracey Technologies Corporation

13.22. VISIONIX USA

13.23. Ziemer Group AG



14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gln5c2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets