Insights on the Curved Televisions Global Market to 2028 - by End-user and Region

DUBLIN, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Curved Televisions Global Market, By End-User and Regions to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There are many TV brands in the market that are offering great curved TVs at different price ranges. There are numerous features that makes these TV sets much more attractive than the traditional flat-screen ones. Flat-screen TVs consume more electricity and other energy sources to display video content whereas curved TVs consume much less electricity as they are more efficient. Another great feature of curved television models is that they provide a wider field of view compared to flat TVs.



Market Dynamics:

Increasing technological advancement in curved television is expected to uplift growth of the market. For instance, in July 2021, Samsung announced the launch of a Mini LED curved gaming monitor. It uses the Quantum Mini LED light source that is 1/40 the height of a conventional LED, which is also used in Samsung's Neo QLED TVs.



On the other hand, the high cost of curved television is expected to hinder growth of the market.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the curved television market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global curved television market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sichuan Changhong Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Corp.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global curved television market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global curved television market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By End-User

Market Snippet, By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Industry Trend

Merger and Acquisitions

New system Launch/Approvals

4. Global Curved Televisions Market, By End-User, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028 (%)

Segment Trends

High-end

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

Mid-end

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

Low-end

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

5. Global Curved Televisions Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2020 and 2028 (%)

North America

Regional Trends

Market Size and Forecast, By End-User, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020 and 2028 (%)

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Regional Trends

Market Size and Forecast, By End-User, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020 and 2028 (%)

U.K.

Germany

Italy

Spain

Russia

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Regional Trends

Market Size and Forecast, By End-User, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020 and 2028 (%)

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Regional Trends

Market Size and Forecast, By End-User, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020 and 2028 (%)

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

and Regional Trends

Market Size and Forecast, By End-User, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020 and 2028 (%)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

6. Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

LG Electronics Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Sichuan Changhong Electronics Co. Ltd.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Sony Corp.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

7. Section

