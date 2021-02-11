Insights on the Erythropoietin (EPO) Global Market to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Erythropoietin (EPO) Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global erythropoietin (epo) market.



This report focuses on erythropoietin (epo) market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the erythropoietin (epo) market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



The global erythropoietin (EPO) market is expected to decline from $1.01 billion in 2019 to $0.95 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -6.27%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $2.27 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 33.9%.



The erythropoietin (EPO) market consists of sales of erythropoietin drugs by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture erythropoietin biosimilars. Erythropoietin (EPO) is a hormone produced by kidneys and plays a vital role in the production of red blood cells, which carry oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body. Lack of sufficient erythropoietin results in low red blood cells, which may lead to anaemia. The erythropoietin (EPO) drugs are used for treatment for anaemia, kidney disorders, cancer, and other conditions.



In August 2018, STADA Arzneimittel AG, a Germany-based pharmaceutical company, acquired majority stakes (51.34%) in Bioceuticals Arzneimittel AG for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to expand STADA Arzneimittel AG's presence in the biosimilar sector. Bioceuticals Arzneimittel AG licenses marketing rights to epoetin zeta and epoetin biosimilar to STADA Arzneimittel AG. Bioceuticals Arzneimittel AG is a Germany-based company engaged in manufacturing and marketing active pharmaceutical ingredients including erythropoietin biosimilars.



The erythropoietin market covered in this report is segmented by product into epoetin-alfa; epoetin-beta; darbepoetin-alfa; others and by application into cancer; hematology; renal diseases; neurology; others.



Stringent regulations imposed on the production and sales of erythropoietin drugs are predicted to hinder the growth of the erythropoietin market over the forecast period. For instance, in European Community (EC), technologically advanced medicinal products manufactured using a biotechnological process such as recombinant DNA technology should comply with marketing authorization (MA) under provisions of Regulation (EC) No. 726/04 issued by EC. The regulatory policy for biosimilars is complex and in Europe is mainly governed by guidelines issued by the European Medicines Agency (EMEA). In addition to this, recombinant human erythropoietin (rHuEPO) must fulfill additional product-class specific guidelines apart from regulations on quality, clinical, and non-clinical issues developed by the EMEA.



The rising incidence of chronic kidney diseases is anticipated to propel the demand for the erythropoietin market over the approaching years. According to the Brazilian Journal of Nephrology's statistics published in February 2019, kidney disease is a global public healthcare problem affecting over 750 million people across the globe. In addition to this, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's report published on chronic kidney disease in the United States, in 2019, 15% of the adults in the USA, or 37 million people are estimated to have chronic kidney disease (CKD). CKD is more common in people aged 65 or older (38%) than in people aged 45-64 years (13%) and 18-44 years (7%). Chronic kidney diseases lead to an anaemic condition which in turn increases the demand for erythropoietin to curb the condition, thereby driving the revenues for the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Erythropoietin (EPO) Market Characteristics



3. Erythropoietin (EPO) Market Size and Growth

3.1. Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers of the Market

3.1.2. Restraints on the Market

3.2. Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers of the Market

3.2.2. Restraints on the Market



4. Erythropoietin (EPO) Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Market, Segmentation by Product

4.2. Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Market, Segmentation by Application



5. Erythropoietin (EPO) Market Regional and Country Analysis

5.1. Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Erythropoietin (EPO) Market



7. China Erythropoietin (EPO) Market



8. India Erythropoietin (EPO) Market



9. Japan Erythropoietin (EPO) Market



10. Australia Erythropoietin (EPO) Market



11. Indonesia Erythropoietin (EPO) Market



12. South Korea Erythropoietin (EPO) Market



13. Western Europe Erythropoietin (EPO) Market



14. UK Erythropoietin (EPO) Market



15. Germany Erythropoietin (EPO) Market



16. France Erythropoietin (EPO) Market



17. Eastern Europe Erythropoietin (EPO) Market



18. Russia Erythropoietin (EPO) Market



19. North America Erythropoietin (EPO) Market



20. USA Erythropoietin (EPO) Market



21. South America Erythropoietin (EPO) Market



22. Brazil Erythropoietin (EPO) Market



23. Middle East Erythropoietin (EPO) Market



24. Africa Erythropoietin (EPO) Market



25. Erythropoietin (EPO) Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

25.1. Erythropoietin (EPO) Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Erythropoietin (EPO) Market Company Profiles

25.2.1. Amgen Inc.

25.2.1.1. Overview

25.2.1.2. Products and Services

25.2.1.3. Strategy

25.2.1.4. Financial Performance

25.2.2. Johnson & Johnson

25.2.2.1. Overview

25.2.2.2. Products and Services

25.2.2.3. Strategy

25.2.2.4. Financial Performance

25.2.3. Roche Group

25.2.3.1. Overview

25.2.3.2. Products and Services

25.2.3.3. Strategy

25.2.3.4. Financial Performance

25.2.4. Pfizer Inc.

25.2.4.1. Overview

25.2.4.2. Products and Services

25.2.4.3. Strategy

25.2.4.4. Financial Performance

25.2.5. Novartis

25.2.5.1. Overview

25.2.5.2. Products and Services

25.2.5.3. Strategy

25.2.5.4. Financial Performance



26. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Erythropoietin (EPO) Market



27. Erythropoietin (EPO) Market Trends and Strategies



28. Erythropoietin (EPO) Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix

29.1. Abbreviations

29.2. Currencies

29.3. Research Inquiries

29.4. About the Publisher

29.5. Copyright and Disclaimer



