Insights on the Gene Expression Analysis Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Adoption of Targeted Molecular Therapeutics is Driving Growth

The global gene expression analysis market size reached US$ 4.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 7.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.87% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Gene expression analysis (GEA) is the method of extracting data from a gene to investigate the behaviour of biological systems. It involves different processes such as gene transcription, translation, post-translational modification of protein and RNA splicing. The data obtained from this analysis is used for the production of proteins, Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) and various microbiological products.

They are further utilized for the development of new drugs and improving the existing diagnostic methods. GEA is now widely considered to be essential in explaining the mechanisms that cause numerous medical ailments, owing to which it finds extensive applications in pharmacogenomics, biomarking, toxicology and diagnostics.

The increasing adoption of targeted molecular therapeutics, along with the growing demand for personalized medicines, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. GEA has proven to be a powerful tool in molecular biology studies, which are used to understand the functioning of genes, diagnose ailments and facilitate drug development. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, tuberculosis, and cardiovascular and genetic disorders is providing a significant boost to the market growth.

Additionally, the development of personalized medicines to cure these ailments has enabled the modifications of diagnostic and treatment methods according to the individual patient requirement. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the advent of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), along with the development of genomic databases, higher success rates of GEA and enhanced focus on research and development (R&D) in gene therapy, are further projected to drive the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Agilent Technologies, Inc., BGI Genomics Co., Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Eurofins GSC Lux SARL, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GE Healthcare, Illumina, Inc., Oxford Gene Technology IP Limited, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global gene expression analysis market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global gene expression analysis market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the products & services?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the capacity?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global gene expression analysis market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Gene Expression Analysis Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact Of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Products & Services

6.1 Consumables

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Instruments

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 DNA Microarray

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Sanger Sequencing

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Capacity

8.1 Low-to Mid-Plex Gene Expression Analysis

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 High-Plex Gene Expression Analysis

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-User

9.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Academic Institutes and Research Centers

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Others

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Eurofins GSC Lux SARL

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.6 GE Healthcare

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Illumina, Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Oxford Gene Technology IP Limited

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.9 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.10 PerkinElmer Inc.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 QIAGEN GmbH

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

