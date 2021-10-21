Insights on the Microcarrier Global Market to 2027 - Strong Growth Opportunities in the 3D Cell Culture Market

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microcarrier Market Size By Product, By Application, By End-User, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Microcarrier Market was valued at USD 1,271.04 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,906.98 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.52% from 2020 to 2027.



The Global Microcarrier Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises of various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors; the market dynamics, involves the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined. The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The Global Microcarrier Market study provides an outlook on the development of market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.



The increasing prevalence of cancer cases is playing a major role in the growth of the Microcarrier Market. In addition, the growing demand for cell based vaccines is fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, high cost of cell biology research and unavailability of inexpensive serum free media are some of the factor likely to hamper the growth of the market.



This report provides an all-inclusive environment of the analysis for the Global Microcarrier Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political and economic factors along with the current market dynamics



Along with the market overview, which comprises of the market dynamics the chapter includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Global Microcarrier Market. It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Global Microcarrier Market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Outlook

4.1 Global Microcarrier Market Outlook

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Demand for Cell Based Vaccines

4.2.2 Rising Government Investments in Cell-Based Research

4.3 Market Restraint

4.3.1 High Cost of Cell Biology Research

4.3.2 Unavailability of Inexpensive Serum-Free Media

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.4.1 Strong Growth Opportunities in 3D Cell Culture Market

4.5 Impact of Covid - 19 on Microcarrier Market



5 Market, by Product

5.1 Overview

5.2 Equipment

5.3 Consumables



6 Market, by Application

6.1 Overview

6.2 Vaccine Manufacturing

6.3 Cell Therapy

6.4 Others



7 Market, by End-user

7.1 Overview

7.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

7.3 Research Institutes

7.4 Cros



8 Market, by Geography

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 North America Market Snapshot

8.2.2 U.S.

8.2.3 Canada

8.2.4 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Europe Market Snapshot

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 U.K.

8.3.5 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Market Snapshot

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 India

8.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5 Row

8.5.1 Row Market Snapshot

8.5.2 Middle East & Africa

8.5.3 Latin America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Competitive Scenario

9.3 Company Market Ranking Analysis



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Company Insights

10.1.3 Segment Breakdown

10.1.4 Product Benchmarking

10.1.5 Key Development

10.1.6 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Merck Kgaa

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Company Insights

10.2.3 Segment Breakdown

10.2.4 Product Benchmarking

10.2.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3 General Electric

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Company Insights

10.3.3 Segment Breakdown

10.3.4 Product Benchmarking

10.3.5 Key Development

10.3.6 SWOT Analysis

10.4 Eppendorf AG

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Company Insights

10.4.3 Segment Breakdown

10.4.4 Product Benchmarking

10.4.5 Key Development

10.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Company Insights

10.5.3 Segment Breakdown

10.5.4 Product Benchmarking

10.6 Corning Incorporated

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Company Insights

10.6.3 Segment Breakdown

10.6.4 Product Benchmarking

10.6.5 Key Development

10.7 Lonza Group AG

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Company Insights

10.7.3 Segment Breakdown

10.7.4 Product Benchmarking

10.7.5 Key Development

10.8 Sartorius AG

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 Company Insights

10.8.3 Segment Breakdown

10.8.4 Product Benchmarking

10.8.5 Key Development

10.9 Himedia Laboratories

10.9.1 Company Overview

10.9.2 Company Insights

10.9.3 Product Benchmarking

