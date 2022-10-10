Insights on the Orthopedic Devices Global Market to 2027 - Rising Number of Hospitals & Clinics Using Orthopedic Devices is Driving Growth

Oct 10, 2022, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Orthopedic Devices Market, By Type By Application By End User By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global orthopedic devices market is anticipated to witness a robus growth at a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as the rise in the geriatric population, that suffers from bone damage and orthopedic concerns and the growing healthcare expenditure capacity of consumers are primarily driving the demand for the global orthopedic devices market.
The surge in government investments in research and development activities to ensure painless and effective treatment for orthopedic issues coupled with the rise in the number of hospitals & clinics using orthopedic devices are expected to propel the growth of the global orthopedic devices market over the next five years.
Also, the increased incidence of traumatic injuries requires the use of early diagnostic and non-surgical treatments to help with the unbearable pain for the patients. This is expected to fuel the growth of the global orthopedic devices market in the forecast years.
The global orthopedic devices market is segmented by type, application, end user, and regional distribution and company. Based on type, the market is fragmented into joint reconstruction devices, spinal devices, trauma devices, orthobiologics, and others. Joint reconstruction devices are expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The rise in the demand for procedures requiring musculoskeletal procedures, knee and hip replacements, and shoulder and extremities reconstruction are driving the segment demand.
The major market players operating in the global orthopedic devices market are Medtronic Plc., Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Conmed Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, NuVasive, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC, Globus Medical Inc, Wright Medical Group N.V., DJO, LLC., Integra Lifesciences Corporation, among others.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022E
- Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global orthopedic devices market from 2017 to 2021
- To estimate and forecast the market size of global orthopedic devices market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F
- To classify and forecast global orthopedic devices market based on type, application, end user, regional distribution, and company
- To identify dominant region or segment in the global orthopedic devices market
- To identify drivers and challenges for global orthopedic devices market
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global orthopedic devices market
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global orthopedic devices market
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global orthopedic devices market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Orthopedic Devices Market
6. Global Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type (Joint Reconstruction Devices, Spinal Devices, Trauma Devices, Orthobiologics, Others)
6.2.2. By Application (Hip Orthopedic Devices, Knee Orthopedic Devices, Spine Orthopedic Devices, Craniomaxillofacial Orthopedic Devices, Dental Orthopedic Devices, Others)
6.2.3. By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others)
6.2.4. By Company (2020)
6.2.5. By Region
6.3. Product Market Map
7. Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook
8. Europe Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook
9. North America Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook
10. South America Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook
11. Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Medtronic Plc.
14.2. Stryker Corporation
14.3. B. Braun Melsungen AG
14.4. Conmed Corporation
14.5. Smith & Nephew plc
14.6. Johnson & Johnson Private Limited
14.7. NuVasive, Inc.
14.8. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
14.9. Arthrex, Inc.
14.10. DJO Global, Inc.
14.11. Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC
14.12. Globus Medical Inc
14.13. Wright Medical Group N.V.
14.14. DJO, LLC.
14.15. Integra Lifesciences Corporation
15. Strategic Recommendations
