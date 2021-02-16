Insights on the Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics Global Market to 2030 - Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics Market 2020-2030 by Product (Assays, Instruments, Software), Technology (PCR, INAAT, Microarray), Application, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global PoC molecular diagnostics market will reach $5,665.3 million by 2030, growing by 13.5% annually over 2020-2030 driven by increase in adoption of personalized medicine and surge in usage of PoC molecular diagnostics for drug discovery and development amid COVID-19 pandemic.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global PoC molecular diagnostics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global PoC molecular diagnostics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Technology, Application, End User, and Region.



