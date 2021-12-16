Insights on the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Therapies Market to 2030 - Industry Trends and Global Forecasts

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Therapies Market by Type of Treatment (Curative and Palliative / Symptomatic), and Key Geographical Regions (US, UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report features an extensive study on the marketed, clinical and preclinical molecules available/being developed for the treatment of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the product pipeline and developer companies, highlighting the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies. In addition to other elements, the study includes detailed assessment of the current market landscape, providing information about the product's mechanism of action, dosage and administration, and pharmacological studies, regulatory milestones, and other development activities.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future opportunity of therapies for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, over the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as disease prevalence, anticipated adoption of the forecasted therapies and the likely selling price of such therapeutic products, we have provided informed estimates on the evolution of the market for the period 2021-2031.

Scope of the Report

A detailed assessment of the therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and mechanism of action across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

Detailed profiles of the players that are engaged in the development of drug products/therapies for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, featuring overview of the company, its financial information (if available), a description of its product portfolio, recent collaborations and an informed future outlook.

An insightful market assessment summary, highlighting the clinical and commercial attractiveness of pipeline molecules (phase II and phase III), taking into consideration size of enrolled patient population, route of administration, treatment type and dosing frequency, and target patient population, expected launch date and size of developer company.

A detailed analysis identifying the key opinion leaders (KOLs), featuring a 2X2 analysis to assess the relative experience of certain KOLs who were shortlisted based on their contributions (in terms of involvement in various clinical studies) to this field.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the domain, over the last five years, covering research agreements, product/technology licensing agreements, mergers/acquisitions, asset purchase agreements, R&D and commercialization agreements, IP licensing agreements, clinical trial agreements, product development agreements, and other relevant deals.

An analysis of the investments made at various stages of development, such as seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants/awards, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, by companies that are engaged in this field.

A detailed analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies, based on the various relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, trial phase, number of patients enrolled, study design, trial recruitment status, and trial focus, highlighting leading sponsors, type of organization, and regional distribution of trials. In addition, it features an insightful clinical end-points analysis.

Key Questions Answered

What are the prevalent R&D trends related to Progressive Supranuclear Palsy?

What are the key challenges faced by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

What are the principal therapies developed by the companies in this domain?

Who are the leading industry and non-industry players in this market?

What are the contributions of big pharma players in this field?

What are the key geographies where research on Progressive Supranuclear Palsy is being conducted?

Who are the key investors in this domain?

Who are the key opinion leaders/experts in this field?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

What are the factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this upcoming market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

4. Pipeline Review

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy: Development Pipeline

4.3. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy: Pipeline Analysis

4.3.1. Analysis by Phase of Development

4.3.2. Analysis by Drug Class

4.3.3. Analysis by Route of Administration

4.3.4. Analysis by Mechanism of Action

4.4. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy: Developers

4.4.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.4.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.4.3. Analysis by Geographical Location

5. Company Profiles

6. KOL Analysis

7. Partnerships and Collaborations

8. Funding and Investment Analysis

9. Clinical Trials Analysis

10. Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis

11. Executive Insights

12. Concluding Remarks

13. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data

14. Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rg1ode

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

