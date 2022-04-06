Insights on the Residential Water Softener Global Market to 2031 - Featuring Canature, EcoWater Systems and General Electric Among Others

Apr 06, 2022, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Residential Water Softener Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A new study on the global residential water softener market has been published by the author. It presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the global residential water softener market across the globe. This study offers valuable information about the global residential water softener market to illustrate how the market would grow during the forecast period, 2021-2031.
Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain as well as supply chain analyses, and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), are elucidated in this study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret quantitative growth aspects of the global residential water softener market during the forecast period.
An extensive analysis of business strategies of leading market players is also featured in this study on the global residential water softener market. This can help readers understand principal factors to foresee growth in the global residential water softener market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on the qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the global residential water softener market, which is expected to guide market players in making apt decisions in the future.
Key Questions Answered in this Residential Water Softener Market Study
- What are the key factors influencing the residential water softener market in each region?
- What will be the CAGR of the global residential water softener market between 2021 and 2031?
- What is the future scope and current trends in terms of type, and mobility of the global residential water softener market?
- What is the revenue of the global residential water softener market based on the respective segments?
- Which are the key strategies used by top players of the global residential water softener market?
- Which are the leading companies in the global residential water softener market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights
2. Assumptions
3. Research Methodology
4. Executive Summary
5. Market Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Market Dynamics
5.2.1. Drivers
5.2.2. Restraints
5.2.3. Opportunities
5.3. Key Trends Analysis
5.3.1. Demand Side Analysis
5.3.2. Supply Side Analysis
5.4. Key Market Indicators
5.4.1. Overall Water Treatment Market Overview
5.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.6. Value Chain Analysis
5.7. Industry SWOT Analysis
5.8. Technological Overview
5.9. Global Residential Water Softener Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2031
5.9.1. Market Value Projections (US$ Mn)
5.9.2. Market Volume Projections (Million Units)
6. Global Residential Water Softener Market Analysis and Forecast, By Type
6.1. Global Residential Water Softener Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Type, 2017 - 2031
6.1.1. Salt Based
6.1.2. Salt Free
6.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Type
7. Global Residential Water Softener Market Analysis and Forecast, By Mobility
7.1. Global Residential Water Softener Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Mobility, 2017 - 2031
7.1.1. Fixed
7.1.2. Portable
7.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Mobility
8. Global Residential Water Softener Market Analysis and Forecast, By Maximum Flow Rate
8.1. Global Residential Water Softener Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Maximum Flow Rate, 2017 - 2031
8.1.1. Below 1 T/Hr
8.1.2. 1 T/Hr - 2 T/Hr
8.1.3. 2 T/Hr - 3 T/Hr
8.1.4. 3 T/Hr - 4 T/Hr
8.1.5. 4 T/Hr - 5 T/Hr
8.1.6. 5 T/Hr - 6 T/Hr
8.1.7. Above 6 T/Hr
8.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Maximum Flow Rate
9. Global Residential Water Softener Market Analysis and Forecast, By Price Range
9.1. Global Residential Water Softener Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Price Range, 2017 - 2031
9.1.1. High
9.1.2. Medium
9.1.3. Low
9.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Price Range
10. Global Residential Water Softener Market Analysis and Forecast, By Design
10.1. Global Residential Water Softener Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Design, 2017 - 2031
10.1.1. Duplex
10.1.2. Cabinet
10.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Design
11. Global Residential Water Softener Market Analysis and Forecast, By Cylinder
11.1. Global Residential Water Softener Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Cylinder, 2017 - 2031
11.1.1. Mono Cylinder
11.1.2. Twin Cylinder
11.1.3. Multi Cylinder
11.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Cylinder
12. Global Residential Water Softener Market Analysis and Forecast, By Certificate
12.1. Global Residential Water Softener Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Certificate, 2017 - 2031
12.1.1. DVGW
12.1.2. Others
12.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Certificate
13. Global Residential Water Softener Market Analysis and Forecast, By Distribution Channel
13.1. Global Residential Water Softener Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2031
13.1.1. Wholesaler
13.1.2. OEM
13.1.3. Retail
13.1.4. Online
13.1.5. Franchise Dealers
13.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Distribution Channel
14. Global Residential Water Softener Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
14.1. Global Residential Water Softener Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units), by Region, 2017 - 2031
14.1.1. North America
14.1.2. Europe
14.1.3. Asia Pacific
14.1.4. Middle East & Africa
14.1.5. South America
14.2. Global Incremental Opportunity, by Region
15. North America Residential Water Softener Market Analysis and Forecast
16. Europe Residential Water Softener Market Analysis and Forecast
17. Asia Pacific Residential Water Softener Market Analysis and Forecast
18. Middle East & Africa Residential Water Softener Market Analysis and Forecast
19. South America Residential Water Softener Market Analysis and Forecast
20. Competition Landscape
20.1. Market Player - Competition Dashboard
20.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), (2020)
20.3. Competition Analysis with 4P (Including parts)
20.4. Company Profiles (Details - Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Revenue, Strategy & Business Overview, Product Category, Technology Overview, Distribution Channel, Supply Chain Analysis)
20.4.1. Abendroth Water Conditioning
20.4.1.1. Company Overview
20.4.1.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
20.4.1.3. Revenue
20.4.1.4. Strategy & Business Overview
20.4.1.5. Product Category
20.4.1.6. Technology Overview
20.4.1.7. Distribution Channel
20.4.1.8. Supply Chain Analysis
20.4.2. BWT AG
20.4.2.1. Company Overview
20.4.2.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
20.4.2.3. Revenue
20.4.2.4. Strategy & Business Overview
20.4.2.5. Product Category
20.4.2.6. Technology Overview
20.4.2.7. Distribution Channel
20.4.2.8. Supply Chain Analysis
20.4.3. Culligan International
20.4.3.1. Company Overview
20.4.3.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
20.4.3.3. Revenue
20.4.3.4. Strategy & Business Overview
20.4.3.5. Product Category
20.4.3.6. Technology Overview
20.4.3.7. Distribution Channel
20.4.3.8. Supply Chain Analysis
20.4.4. Canature
20.4.4.1. Company Overview
20.4.4.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
20.4.4.3. Revenue
20.4.4.4. Strategy & Business Overview
20.4.4.5. Product Category
20.4.4.6. Technology Overview
20.4.4.7. Distribution Channel
20.4.4.8. Supply Chain Analysis
20.4.5. EcoWater Systems LLC
20.4.5.1. Company Overview
20.4.5.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
20.4.5.3. Revenue
20.4.5.4. Strategy & Business Overview
20.4.5.5. Product Category
20.4.5.6. Technology Overview
20.4.5.7. Distribution Channel
20.4.5.8. Supply Chain Analysis
20.4.6. General Electric Company
20.4.6.1. Company Overview
20.4.6.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
20.4.6.3. Revenue
20.4.6.4. Strategy & Business Overview
20.4.6.5. Product Category
20.4.6.6. Technology Overview
20.4.6.7. Distribution Channel
20.4.6.8. Supply Chain Analysis
20.4.7. Grunbeck Wasseraufbereitung GmbH
20.4.7.1. Company Overview
20.4.7.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
20.4.7.3. Revenue
20.4.7.4. Strategy & Business Overview
20.4.7.5. Product Category
20.4.7.6. Technology Overview
20.4.7.7. Distribution Channel
20.4.7.8. Supply Chain Analysis
20.4.8. Kinetico Incorporation
20.4.8.1. Company Overview
20.4.8.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
20.4.8.3. Revenue
20.4.8.4. Strategy & Business Overview
20.4.8.5. Product Category
20.4.8.6. Technology Overview
20.4.8.7. Distribution Channel
20.4.8.8. Supply Chain Analysis
20.4.9. Marlo Incorporated
20.4.9.1. Company Overview
20.4.9.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
20.4.9.3. Revenue
20.4.9.4. Strategy & Business Overview
20.4.9.5. Product Category
20.4.9.6. Technology Overview
20.4.9.7. Distribution Channel
20.4.9.8. Supply Chain Analysis
20.4.10. Pentair
20.4.10.1. Company Overview
20.4.10.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
20.4.10.3. Revenue
20.4.10.4. Strategy & Business Overview
20.4.10.5. Product Category
20.4.10.6. Technology Overview
20.4.10.7. Distribution Channel
20.4.10.8. Supply Chain Analysis
20.4.11. Watch Water
20.4.11.1. Company Overview
20.4.11.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
20.4.11.3. Revenue
20.4.11.4. Strategy & Business Overview
20.4.11.5. Product Category
20.4.11.6. Technology Overview
20.4.11.7. Distribution Channel
20.4.11.8. Supply Chain Analysis
21. Key Takeaways
