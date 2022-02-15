Insights on the Smart Warehousing Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Leading Players Oracle, Manhattan Associates, PTC and Epicor Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Warehousing Market Research Report by Component, by Technology, by Deployment Mode, by Organization Size, by Application, by Vertical, by State - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Smart Warehousing Market size was estimated at USD 3,481.58 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 3,944.06 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.24% to reach USD 9,400.10 million by 2027.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes Smart Warehousing to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Component, the market was studied across Hardware, Services, and Solutions. The Services is further studied across Managed Services, Professional Services, Support & Maintenance, System Integration & Implementation, and Training & Consulting. The Solutions is further studied across ERP Software, Inventory Software, SCM software, WCS, and WMS. The WMS is further studied across Integrated and Standalone.

Based on Technology, the market was studied across AI in Warehouse, AR, Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV), Blockchain in Warehouse, IoT & Analytics, RFID, Security, Voice Recognition, and Wi-Fi.

Based on Deployment Mode, the market was studied across Cloud and On-Premises.

Based on Organization Size, the market was studied across Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs).

Based on Application, the market was studied across Dock Door Management, Inventory Management, IoT Management, Labor Management, Order Management, Shipping Management, Task Management, Transport Management, and Yard Management.

Based on Vertical, the market was studied across Agriculture, Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Food & Beverages, Government, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Mining, Retail & eCommerce, and Transportation & Logistics.

Based on State, the market was studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas .

Companies Mentioned

3PL Central

Blue Yonder

BluJay Solutions

Epicor Software Corporation

Foysonis

Infor

International Business Machines Corporation

Logiwa

Manhattan Associates

Oracle Corporation

PTC Inc.

Softeon

Synergy Logistics

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Smart Warehousing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitors' strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising advancement in the eCommerce industry across the United States

Growing demand for automating warehouse processes for improved productivity

Restraints

Growing concerns for data security and privacy

Opportunities

Self-driving vehicles and robotics to automate warehouse process

Focus on warehouse 4.0 for a more efficient and safer warehouse in the United States

Challenges

Lack of awareness about benefits of smart warehousing among small-scale industries

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

