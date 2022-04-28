Insights on the Targeted Therapy Global Market to 2028 - Featuring GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi and Takeda Pharmaceutical Among Others

Apr 28, 2022, 17:15 ET
The "Targeted Therapy Market, by Type, by Application, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Targeted therapy is used individually and in combination with other treatments, such as traditional or standard chemotherapy, surgery, or radiation therapy. It is the foundation of precision medicine. Targeted therapies are divided into two classes such as small molecule medicines and monoclonal antibodies. Small-molecule drugs are small enough to enter cells easily, so they are used for targets that are inside cells. Monoclonal antibodies, also known as therapeutic antibodies, are proteins produced in the lab.
Most types of targeted therapies help to treat cancer by interfering with specific proteins that help tumors grow and spread throughout the body. They treat cancer in many ways such as helps the immune system destroy cancer cells, stop cancer cells from growing, stop signals that help form blood vessels, cause cancer cell death, deliver cell-killing substances to cancer cells, starve cancer of the hormones it needs to grow.
Targeted therapies is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for various types of cancers. This offers significant benefits to treat the cancer such as alter proteins within cancer cells that cause those cells to die, prevent new blood vessels from forming, which cuts off blood supply to tumor, and others. One of the major advantage of targeted therapy is it helps to reduce cancer treatment-related side effects and improved outcomes.
Market Dynamics
Increase in awareness regarding the advanced therapeutics to treat cancer leads to facilitate drug development in precision oncology is likely expected to boost the growth of market. For instance, in May 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved Rybrevant (amivantamab-vmjw) as the first treatment for adult patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Furthermore, key players operating in the market are engaged in focusing on expanding the products pipeline and thereby strengthening the market position. This in turn to drive the growth of market. For instance, Xilio Therapeutics, a biotechnology company entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck to evaluate XTX101, Xilio's engineered tumor-selective Fc-enhanced, anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody (mAb) product candidate, in combination with KEYTRUDA.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global targeted therapy market, and provides market size (US$ Bn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global targeted therapy market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, strategies
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Amgen Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AstraZeneca, Seagen Inc., Bayer AG, and Bristol Myers Squibb
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global targeted therapy market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have an ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global targeted therapy market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snapshot, By Type
- Market Snapshot, By Application
- Market Snapshot, By Distribution Channel
- Market Snapshot, By Region
- Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Research & Development (R&D) Activities in Targeted Therapy
- Impact Analysis
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Developments
- Strategic Collaborations & Agreements
- Regulatory Scenario
- PEST Analysis
- Emerging use of Targeted Therapies
4. Global Targeted Therapy Market- Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
- COVID-19 Epidemiology
- Supply and Demand Analysis
- Key Developments
5. Global Targeted Therapy Market, By Type, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Small Molecule Medicines
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
6. Global Targeted Therapy Market, By Application, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Breast Cancer
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Colorectal Cancer
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Leukemia
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Lung Cancer
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Lymphoma
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Renal Cancer
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
7. Global Targeted Therapy Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Retail Pharmacies
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Online Pharmacies
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
8. Global Targeted Therapy Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
9. Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Share Analysis
- Amgen Inc.
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Sanofi
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Novartis AG
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Pfizer Inc.
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- AstraZeneca
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Seagen Inc.
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Bayer AG
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Bristol Myers Squibb
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Analyst Views
10. Section
