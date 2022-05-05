Insights on the Water Scooter Global Market to 2027 - by Vehicle Type, Propulsion Type, Application and Region

DUBLIN, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Scooter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water scooter market reached a value of US$ 1.5 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 2.5 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A water scooter is a recreational watercraft motor scooter used for movement and adventure activities on the sea and ocean coasts. Some of the commonly available variants include water jet bikes and deep propulsion vehicles (DPVs). They are usually operated through fuel or battery-powered systems. Jet bikes run over the water and DPVs are used for deep-sea diving. They consist of a narrow platform for the feet, a handlebar and a hydrofoil that is propelled in an upward and downward motion to facilitate movement. Water scooters are also used by coast guards to ensure safety at the beaches. They are lightweight and aid in enhancing the range of the diver for underwater exploration.



The increasing consumer preference for adventure sports and recreational activities among the masses is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, significant growth in the tourism industry, especially in the developing economies, is providing a thrust to the market growth. Millennials are increasingly using water scooters for indulging in water sports and scuba diving activities. In line with this, the widespread product adoption for underwater exploration is also contributing to the growth of the market. Water scooters are also extensively utilized for conduction rescue operations in the coastal areas and during floods.

Additionally, the launch of energy-efficient variants with long-distance propulsion systems is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Product manufacturers are also developing battery-fitted water scooters integrated with high-definition (HD) cameras and sound systems for underwater film making and vlogging. Other factors, including the increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with the rising product adoption for military operations, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Dive Xtras Inc., Divertug, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Nellis Engineering Inc., SubGravity, Suex Srl, Torpedo Inc., TUSA Inc. and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/axmzd3

