Insights on the Wearable Brain Devices Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Kernel, Emotiv, Neurolief and Brain Scientific Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wearable Brain Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Channel Type (32-Channel Type, 12-Channel Type), by Application (Medical Setting, AR/VR Gaming Settings), by End User, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wearable brain devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 668.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.33%. The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and the growing government initiatives across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the market.



The COVID-19 pandemic has created a significant challenge for the global healthcare industry. The influence of wearable brain products is twofold. Hospitals and clinics are increasingly requesting the use of these devices to track neurology-related problems in COVID-19 patients. However, the market expansion is hampered by problems such as the disruption of the medical supply chain, delayed production, and a restricted workforce. Nonetheless, the demand for these devices during such critical periods, as well as the need to deliver effective therapy, will outweigh the aforementioned limitations.



During the forecast period, technological advancements are expected to be a crucial driver for the growth of the market. For instance, in March 2021, the Food and Drug Administration approved Neurolief's Relivion device. Relivion is a multi-channel non-invasive brain neuromodulation system designed for at-home treatment of acute migraine, a devastating neurological illness that results in 1.2 million emergency room visits every year and affects 39 million people globally.

Wearable Brain Devices Market Report Highlights

by channel type, the 32-channel type accounted for the largest market share of 34.33% in 2021. This is attributed to technological advancements and high adoption by healthcare professionals.

Based on the application, the epilepsy segment dominated the market with around 33.80% of the revenue share in 2021. This is due to the increasing prevalence of epilepsy, and the high efficacy exhibited by wearable brain devices in treating epilepsy.

Based on end-user, the neurology centers segment captured the largest market share of around 20.79% in 2021. The growth of this segment can mainly be attributed to the consequent rise in surgical procedures.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.97% over the forecast period. Expansion of private hospitals and neurology centers in rural areas will drive the regional market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Wearable Brain Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 User Perspective Analysis

3.3.1 Consumer Behavior Analysis

3.3.2 Market Influencer Analysis

3.4 List of Key End Users

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1 Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as Migraine & Epilepsy

3.5.1.2 Technological advancements

3.5.1.3 External funding for research and development activities

3.5.2 Market Restraints Analysis

3.5.2.1 High cost of devices

3.5.2.2 Presence of stringent device approval regulations

3.5.2.3 Risks associated with wearable brain devices

3.6 Wearable Brain Devices: Market Analysis Tools

3.6.1 Industry Analysis-Porter's

3.6.2 Swot Analysis, by Pest

3.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Market & Post Pandemic Insights



Chapter 4. Wearable Brain Devices Market : Segment Analysis, by Channel Type, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.1 Definition and Scope

4.2 Channel Type Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 Global Wearable Brain Devices Market, by Channel Type, 2017 to 2030

4.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030

4.5.1 32-Channel Type

4.5.1.1 32-channel type market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2 12-Channel Type

4.5.2.1 12-channel type market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.5.3 14-Channels

4.5.3.1 14-channels market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.5.4 5-Channel Type

4.5.4.1 5-channel type market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.5.5 Multichannels

4.5.5.1 Multichannels market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.5.6 Others (9, 8, ETC)

4.5.6.1 Others (9, 8, etc) market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Wearable Brain Devices Market : Segment Analysis, by Application, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.1 Definition and Scope

5.2 Application Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Global Wearable Brain Devices Market, by Application, 2017 to 2030

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030

5.5.1 Medical Setting

5.5.1.1 Medical setting market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.5.1.1.1 Epilepsy

5.5.1.1.1.1 Epilepsy market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.5.1.1.2 Sleep Disorders

5.5.1.1.2.1 Sleep disorders market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.5.1.1.3 Parkinson's Disease

5.5.1.1.3.1 Parkinson's disease market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.5.1.1.4 Traumatic Brain Injury (Tbi)

5.5.1.1.4.1 Traumatic brain injury (TBI) market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.5.1.1.5 Alzheimer's

5.5.1.1.5.1 Alzheimer's market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.5.1.1.6 Others

5.5.1.1.6.1 Others market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.5.2 AR/VR gaming settings

5.5.2.1 AR/VR gaming settings market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.5.3 Others

5.5.3.1 Others market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Wearable Brain Devices Market : Segment Analysis, by End User, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.1 Definition and Scope

6.2 End User Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Global Wearable Brain Devices Market, by End User, 2017 to 2030

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030

6.5.1 Hospitals & Clinics

6.5.1.1 Hospitals & clinics market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.5.2 Neurology Centers

6.5.2.1 Neurology centers market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.5.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

6.5.3.1 Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.5.4 Diagnostic Centers

6.5.4.1 Diagnostic centers market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.5.5 Transportation and Construction

6.5.5.1 Transportation and construction market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.5.6 Reaserch and Acedemics

6.5.6.1 Reaserch and acedemics market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.5.7 Homecare Settings

6.5.7.1 Homecare settings market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.5.8 Intensive Care Units

6.5.8.1 Intensive care units market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.5.9 Assisted Living Facilities

6.5.9.1 Assisted living facilities market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.5.10 Athletes and Military Personnel

6.5.10.1 Athletes and military personnel market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.5.11 Others

6.5.11.1 Others market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Wearable Brain Devices Market : Regional Market Analysis, by Channel Type, by Application and by End Use, 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8. Wearable Brain Devices Market-Competitive Analysis

8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2 Company Categorization

8.2.1 Innovators

8.2.2 Market Leaders

8.3 Vendor Landscape

8.3.1 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2021

8.3.2 Major Deals and Strategic Alliances

8.3.2.1 New Product Launch

8.3.2.2 Expansion

8.3.2.3 Acquistion

8.3.3 Market Entry Strategies

8.4 Company Profiles

8.4.1 Kernel

8.4.1.1 Company overview

8.4.1.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.1.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.2 EMOTIV

8.4.2.1 Company overview

8.4.2.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.2.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.3 NEUROLIEF

8.4.3.1 Company overview

8.4.3.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.3.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.4 BRAIN SCIENTIFIC

8.4.4.1 Company overview

8.4.4.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.4.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.5 BIOSERENITY

8.4.5.1 Company overview

8.4.5.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.5.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.6 MBRAINTRAIN

8.4.8.1 Company overview

8.4.8.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.8.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.7 BRAIN PRODUCTS

8.4.7.1 Company overview

8.4.7.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.7.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.8 COGNIONICS, INC.

8.4.8.1 Company overview

8.4.8.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.8.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.9 BITBRAIN TECHNOLOGIES

8.4.9.1 Company overview

8.4.9.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.9.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.10 Dreem

8.4.10.1 Company overview

8.4.10.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.10.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.11 BRAINCO INC

8.4.11.1 Company overview

8.4.11.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.11.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.12 NEXTMIND

8.4.12.1 Company overview

8.4.12.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.12.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.13 CADWELL INDUSTRIES INC.

8.4.13.1 Company overview

8.4.13.2 Financial performance

8.4.13.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.13.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.14 NEUROELECTRICS

8.4.14.1 Company overview

8.4.14.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.14.4 Strategic initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/txebfn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets