Insignary and Barrier Networks Partner to Bring Binary-Level Software Supply Chain Security to UK Enterprises and Public Sector

As software supply chain risks grow and EU Cyber Resilience Act obligations approach, the partnership brings binary-level software verification to enterprises and public sector organizations across the UK.

TORONTO and GLASGOW, Scotland, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Software supply chain risks are growing rapidly, yet most organizations still cannot independently verify what is actually inside the software they deploy. Insignary Inc., a leader in software supply chain security and binary composition analysis, today announced a strategic partnership with Barrier Networks, one of the United Kingdom's leading cybersecurity and managed security services providers. The partnership closes that gap for UK enterprises and public sector organizations.

Under the agreement, Barrier Networks will serve as Insignary's partner for the UK market, helping organizations independently verify software components, vulnerabilities, and software provenance directly from compiled binaries — without requiring source code access or vendor cooperation — through Insignary Clarity, the company's patented binary composition analysis technology.

Demand for independent software verification is accelerating as organizations increasingly rely on third-party and AI-assisted software development. In 2025 alone, more than 454,600 new malicious open-source packages were identified across major registries — a 75% year-over-year increase — according to the Sonatype 2026 State of the Software Supply Chain Report.1

Organizations also face new regulatory obligations under the EU Cyber Resilience Act, including Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) requirements for products sold in the European Union.2

"Organizations can no longer rely solely on source code analysis to understand software supply chain risk," said Taek Wan Kim, Chief Executive Officer of Insignary. "As AI-generated and third-party code becomes increasingly prevalent, and software supply chain regulations continue to evolve, organizations need independent verification of the software they deploy. We are excited to partner with Barrier Networks to bring greater trust, transparency, and visibility to enterprises and public sector organizations across the United Kingdom."

"The software supply chain has become one of the most significant cybersecurity challenges facing organizations today," said Ian McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Barrier Networks. "Insignary's technology provides a unique capability to identify software components and vulnerabilities directly from deployed software. We believe this partnership will help our clients improve software assurance, manage risk, and address evolving regulatory requirements."

Barrier Networks serves clients across financial services, government, healthcare, energy, telecommunications, and manufacturing throughout the United Kingdom.3,4 The partnership is effective immediately, with Clarity available to Barrier Networks clients across the UK market.

About Insignary

Insignary Inc. is a Toronto-based cybersecurity company specializing in binary composition analysis and software supply chain security. Its patented technology enables organizations to identify open-source software components, vulnerabilities, and software provenance directly from compiled binaries without requiring access to source code. The company serves enterprises, governments, and software vendors worldwide and is backed by strategic investors and partners including BearingPoint in Europe, Cybertrust Japan, and TMA Solutions. Through its global partner ecosystem, Insignary supports software supply chain security initiatives across North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.insignary.com.

About Barrier Networks

Barrier Networks is a Glasgow, Scotland-based cybersecurity and managed security services provider serving organizations throughout the United Kingdom.3 The company delivers cybersecurity consulting, managed security services, and risk management solutions that help organizations strengthen cyber resilience and protect critical business operations. Barrier Networks holds CREST, Cyber Essentials+, ISO 27001, G-Cloud, and NCSC CIR accreditations, operates a 24/7 Security Operations Centre, and is one of only three organisations globally to hold Maritime Cyber Baseline Certification. Barrier Networks' Managing CISO serves on the National Cyber Resilience Advisory Board. For more information, visit www.barriernetworks.com.

References

1 Sonatype, 2026 State of the Software Supply Chain Report, January 28, 2026 — 454,600+ new malicious packages in 2025, 75% year-over-year increase — https://www.sonatype.com/state-of-the-software-supply-chain/2026/open-source-malware

2 European Commission, Cyber Resilience Act official page — SBOM requirements for products with digital elements sold in the EU — https://digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu/en/policies/cyber-resilience-act

3 Barrier Networks official website — sectors, accreditations, 24/7 SOC, NCSC Advisory Board — https://www.barriernetworks.com

4 CB Insights — Barrier Networks company profile: sectors served — https://www.cbinsights.com/company/barrier-networks

SOURCE Insignary