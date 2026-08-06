Insignia Group Launches ACE, Accessory Commerce Infrastructure for the Automotive Industry

New managed infrastructure brings normalized data, fitment logic, and visualization into the vehicle buying journey for OEMs, digital retail platforms, and dealer networks

ROCK HILL, S.C., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insignia Group announces today the launch of Accessories Commerce Engine (ACE), the organization's cutting-edge accessory commerce infrastructure built for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), digital retail platforms, and dealer technology providers.

Introducing ACE, by Insignia Group

ACE manages the content infrastructure that allows accessories to be surfaced and sold natively within the vehicle-buying journey. The offering normalizes multi-OEM accessory data, applies vehicle-specific fitment logic, and delivers commerce-ready visualization directly into the platforms organizations already use, including OEM configurators, digital retail tools, dealer sites, and e-commerce platforms, without requiring those organizations to build and maintain the infrastructure internally.

Vehicle buying journeys are built around the transaction itself, including discovery, configuration, financing, and purchase, while accessories are typically handled manually and introduced only after the sale. Insignia Group's research and operating experience show this is not a demand problem: accessory intent is present throughout the buying journey. The gap opens because the data, fitment, and visualization infrastructure needed to act on that intent is fragmented or missing across much of the industry.

"Accessory demand has never been the problem. The infrastructure to capture it has. ACE takes everything we've learned over the last 25 years and delivers it as a platform any OEM, digital retail platform, or dealer network can connect to directly," said David Stringer, CEO of Insignia Group.

David Stringer, CEO of Insignia Group.

ACE is built on infrastructure that Insignia Group has developed and refined over more than two decades, including normalized accessory data validated across multiple OEM catalogs, vehicle-specific fitment logic, and a high-fidelity visualization engine. Insignia Group states that infrastructure typically requiring 18 to 24 months to build internally can connect through ACE in a matter of weeks, and that ACE is already integrated within OEM programs and digital retail ecosystems across the industry, including partners such as Kia, Volkswagen, Jaguar Land Rover, Cox Automotive, CDK Global, and DealerOn.

Organizations that deploy ACE are intended to see accessory revenue captured at the point where buying decisions are made, rather than after the sale, reduced internal engineering investment in data normalization and content maintenance, and consistent accessory content across every customer touchpoint.

ACE is available now to OEMs, digital retail platforms, and dealer technology providers. Organizations interested in learning more can request a conversation with an ACE specialist at ace.insigniagroup.com.

About Accessories Commerce Engine (ACE) by Insignia Group

Accessories Commerce Engine (ACE), by Insignia Group, is a managed accessory commerce infrastructure that enables OEMs, digital retail platforms, and dealer technology providers to surface and sell accessories natively within the vehicle-buying journey. ACE manages normalized multi-OEM accessory data, vehicle-specific fitment logic, and commerce-ready visualization, and connects into existing buying journeys without requiring an internal build. Learn more at ace.insigniagroup.com.

About Insignia Group

Insignia Group has spent more than 20 years managing automotive accessory data, fitment, and visualization for OEM programs, digital retail platforms, and dealer networks across the industry. Its work includes data service agreements, configurator and cataloging technology developed with OEM partners, and U.S. Patent No. 8,566,714 for its process of building visual assets on vehicles. Insignia Group is based in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Learn more at www.insigniagroup.com.

SOURCE Insignia Group, LLC