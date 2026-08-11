Insilico Medicine Announces 2026 Interim Earnings Conference Call Dates

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insilico Medicine ("Insilico"; HKEX: 3696), a clinical-stage generative artificial intelligence (AI)-driven drug discovery company, today announced that it will hold conference calls to discuss its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and provide a business update.

The English session of the conference call will be held at 8:00 PM on August 26, 2026, Beijing Time (8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 26, 2026), and the Mandarin session of the conference call will be held at 9:00 AM Beijing Time on August 27, 2026 (9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on August 26, 2026).

The conference calls can be accessed by the following links:

For English Session:

Time: August 26, 2026, Wednesday, 8:00 PM Beijing Time

(August 26, 2026, Wednesday, 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time)

Webcast and Conference Call Links:

All webcast participants must use the link provided below to complete the online registration process to access the webcast.

Live Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/228ougvy

For participants who wish to ask live questions during the conference, please complete online registration using the teleconference call link provided below. Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, and a unique access PIN. Registered participants can dial in from their phone using a dial-in and PIN number or you can choose a "Call Me" option to have the system automatically call them at the start of the conference.

Live Teleconference Call Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI342a12da9bb4478fafd7e56011bd381f

For Mandarin Session:

Time: August 27, 2026, Thursday, 9:00 AM Beijing Time

(August 26, 2026, Wednesday, 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time)

Webcast and Conference Call Information:

Live Webcast Link：https://s.comein.cn/uztddn2m

Alternatively, participants may dial in to the conference call using below dial-in information.

Mainland China +86-4001888938

International +86-01053827720

Taiwan, China +886-277083288

United States +1-2087016888

Singapore +65-31389722

Hong Kong, China +852-51089680

Password：142221

The replay of English session will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by visiting the Company's website at https://insilico.com/.

SOURCE Insilico Medicine