Insilico Medicine Announces Oral Presentation at ESMO 2026 for Phase 1 Clinical Study of ISM6331 in Mesothelioma and Advanced Solid Tumors

Presentation to feature first-in-human results for ISM6331, a novel, AI-designed pan-TEAD inhibitor targeting the Hippo pathway

Global Phase 1 multicenter study evaluates safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy in patients with mesothelioma and other advanced solid tumors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insilico Medicine ("Insilico", HKEX:3696), a clinical-stage, generative AI-driven drug discovery company, today announced that first-in-human Phase 1 trial data for ISM6331, its novel AI-designed pan-TEAD inhibitor, has been accepted for a Rapid Oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026, taking place October 23–27, 2026, in Madrid, Spain.

"TEAD has long been recognized as an attractive target in hard-to-treat solid tumors, but small-molecule inhibition has historically posed significant design challenges, said Feng Ren, Ph.D., Co-CEO and Chief Scientific Officer of Insilico Medicine. "The selection of ISM6331 for a Rapid Oral presentation at ESMO 2026 highlights the potential of our AI-generated platform to target complex oncogenic drivers like the Hippo pathway and represents a promising pan-TEAD approach that we are eager to share with the community."

Details of the Rapid Oral Presentation

Title: First-in-human Multicenter Phase 1 Study of ISM6331, an AI-Designed Pan-TEAD Inhibitor, in Patients with Mesothelioma or Other Advanced Solid Tumors

First-in-human Multicenter Phase 1 Study of ISM6331, an AI-Designed Pan-TEAD Inhibitor, in Patients with Mesothelioma or Other Advanced Solid Tumors Abstract Number: #997

#997 Session Name: Rapid Oral Presentation: Developmental Therapeutic

Rapid Oral Presentation: Developmental Therapeutic Location: Cordoba Auditorium - Hall 4

Cordoba Auditorium - Hall 4 Date/Time: Sunday 25.10.2026 08:30 - 10:00

"Presenting our first-in-human Phase 1 study at ESMO marks an important clinical milestone for ISM6331," said Halle Zhang, Ph.D., Vice President, Clinical Development – Oncology at Insilico Medicine. "Patients with advanced mesothelioma and other Hippo-driven solid tumors face limited therapeutic options. These preliminary clinical findings provide early encouragement as we evaluate ISM6331's safety, pharmacokinetics, and initial antitumor activity to inform our ongoing clinical development strategies."

About ISM6331

ISM6331 is a novel, potent, small-molecule pan-TEAD inhibitor discovered and designed using Insilico Medicine's proprietary generative AI-powered drug discovery platform, Chemistry42. The molecule targets TEAD transcription factors, the principal downstream effectors of the Hippo signaling pathway, a critical regulator of cell proliferation, survival, tissue homeostasis, and therapeutic resistance across a broad range of solid tumors. Although the Hippo pathway has long been recognized as a promising therapeutic target in oncology, developing effective small-molecule TEAD inhibitors has remained a significant medicinal chemistry challenge. ISM6331 was designed to selectively inhibit pan-TEAD activity and is being evaluated in a global, multicenter Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with malignant mesothelioma and other advanced solid tumors. The study is assessing ISM6331 safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary antitumor activity to inform its continued clinical development.

About Insilico Medicine

Insilico Medicine, a clinical-stage end-to-end generative artificial intelligence (AI)-driven biotechnology company, is connecting biology, chemistry, and clinical trials analysis using next-generation AI systems. The company has developed AI platforms that utilize deep generative models, reinforcement learning, transformers, and other modern machine learning techniques for target discovery, small molecule generation, and clinical trial outcome prediction. Insilico Medicine develops breakthrough solutions to discover and develop innovative drugs for cancer, fibrosis, immunity, central nervous system diseases, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, and aging-related diseases.

For more information, please visit www.insilico.com.

SOURCE Insilico Medicine