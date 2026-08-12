InSite BUILD Ranks No. 28 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list

Maryland-based General Contractor Earns the No. 1 Ranking in Construction Nationwide with 8,266% Three-year Revenue Growth

SALISBURY, Md., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InSite BUILD announced that it has ranked No. 28 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The Maryland-based general contracting firm also earned the No. 1 ranking in the construction industry nationwide after achieving 8,266% revenue growth over three years.

Founded in 2022, InSite BUILD established its trajectory by pursuing and successfully executing substantial construction projects from the outset. The company's growth reflects a deliberate strategy to build the experience, relationships, and operational capabilities needed to compete for significant work and deliver it successfully.

"Being ranked No. 28 in the nation and No. 1 in construction is an incredible moment for InSite BUILD, but what makes me the proudest is what it says about the way this team started," said Melissa Drew, Founder and CEO of InSite BUILD. "We did not start this company to wait for permission to grow. From the beginning, we strategically positioned ourselves to pursue the kind of major, complex projects we wanted to build, and our team worked incredibly hard to turn that ambition into results. This recognition is an exciting glimpse of what lies ahead for InSite BUILD. It sets the tone for our next phase, and we are ready to get to work."

InSite BUILD's placement on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list includes:

No. 28 among the fastest-growing private companies in America

No. 1 among Maryland-based companies on the list

No. 1 in Construction

The recognition adds to a strong run of recent honors for InSite BUILD and its leadership. The company was named the No. 1 fastest-growing private company on the 2026 Inc. Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list, while Founder and CEO Melissa Drew was recognized as an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Mid-Atlantic Award winner, named to the 2026 Inc. Female Founders 500, and honored as one of the 50 Women to KNOW in Washington, D.C. These recognitions reflect the momentum InSite BUILD has built since its founding, taking on large, intricate construction projects and continuing to expand its capabilities and presence across the region.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance—it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

The complete Inc. 5000 list, company profiles, and searchable rankings by industry and location are available at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About InSite BUILD

InSite BUILD is a woman-owned general contracting firm based in Maryland that specializes in complex public-sector, government, institutional, higher education, and commercial construction projects. Through disciplined leadership, transparent communication, and a partnership-driven approach, InSite BUILD delivers high-stakes projects with the foresight, accountability, and coordination required to create successful outcomes for its clients and the communities they serve. Learn more at www.insite-build.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping the future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, innovators, and driven entrepreneurs creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE InSite BUILD