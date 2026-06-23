Insmed Appoints Samuele Butera as Senior Vice President, General Manager, Global Respiratory

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), a people-first global biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver first- and best-in-class therapies to transform the lives of patients facing serious diseases, today announced the appointment of Samuele Butera as Senior Vice President, General Manager, Global Respiratory, effective today. In this new role, Mr. Butera will assume responsibility for leading Insmed's Respiratory Therapeutic Area. Mr. Butera will report to Will Lewis, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and serve as a member of Insmed's Executive Committee.

"We are thrilled to welcome Samuele to Insmed," said Will Lewis, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Insmed. "His depth of commercial expertise and proven ability to lead high-performing teams in some of the most complex and competitive therapeutic areas in our industry will be invaluable as he assumes leadership of our Respiratory Therapeutic Area. I am confident that Samuele's experience and passion for patients will be instrumental as we continue to execute on the launch of BRINSUPRI, the potential expansion of ARIKAYCE's label, and our broad TPIP development program."

Mr. Butera joins Insmed with more than two decades of commercial leadership experience across global and U.S. markets. Most recently, he served as President, Pulmonary Hypertension & Retina, at Johnson & Johnson, where he led the significant growth of the multi-billion-dollar business unit and launch of OPSYNVI® (macitentan and tadalafil). While at Johnson & Johnson, he also served as Worldwide Vice President, Infectious Diseases & Vaccines, where he built the global commercial organization and co-led the company's expansion into vaccines (including COVID) and therapeutics.

Prior to Johnson & Johnson, Mr. Butera held several senior leadership roles at Novartis, including Global Head of Cell & Gene Therapies, where he led the worldwide launch of KYMRIAH® (tisagenlecleucel), the first CAR-T therapy. He also served as Vice President & Head of Oncology CAR-T U.S. and as Vice President & Head of North America for Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals. Earlier in his career, Mr. Butera held roles at McKinsey & Company, Goldman Sachs, and the United Nations, providing him with a uniquely broad foundation across strategy, finance, and global health. Mr. Butera holds a Master in Public Policy from Harvard University and a Bachelor of Science in International Economics from Università Bocconi in Milan, Italy.

"I am incredibly excited to join Insmed and lead the Respiratory Therapeutic Area at such a defining moment for the Company," said Mr. Butera. "Insmed has built a respiratory portfolio and pipeline that have the potential to meaningfully change the lives of patients. I look forward to working with the talented Insmed team to advance the already successful launch of BRINSUPRI, accelerate the growth of ARIKAYCE through the potential label expansion, and continue developing TPIP and other promising candidates for the patients who need them most."

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a people-first global biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver first- and best-in-class therapies to transform the lives of patients facing serious diseases. The Company is advancing a diverse portfolio of approved and mid- to late-stage investigational medicines—including two approved therapies to treat chronic, debilitating lung diseases—as well as cutting-edge drug discovery focused on serving patient communities where the need is greatest. Insmed's commercial portfolio and clinical pipeline are organized around three therapeutic areas: Respiratory, Immunology & Inflammation, and Neuro & Other Rare. The Company's research engine is advancing a wide range of technologies and modalities, including gene therapy, AI-driven protein engineering, RNA end-joining, and synthetic rescue, in the pursuit of future pipeline candidates.

Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, Insmed has offices and research locations throughout the United States, Europe, and Japan. Insmed is proud to be recognized as one of the best employers in the biopharmaceutical industry, including spending five consecutive years as the No. 1 Science Top Employer. Visit www.insmed.com to learn more or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, and X.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. "Forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, are statements that are not historical facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words herein such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "predicts," "intends," "potential," "continues," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) may identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon the Company's current expectations and beliefs, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements and the timing of certain events to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or timings discussed, projected, anticipated or indicated in any forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, the following: failure to continue to successfully commercialize ARIKAYCE in the U.S., Europe or Japan or failure to successfully commercialize BRINSUPRI in the U.S. or Europe, or to maintain U.S., European or Japanese approval for ARIKAYCE or U.S. or European approval for BRINSUPRI; our inability to obtain full approval of ARIKAYCE from the FDA or our failure to obtain regulatory approval to expand ARIKAYCE's indication to a broader patient population; failure to obtain, or delays in obtaining, regulatory approvals for our product candidates in the U.S., Europe or Japan, for ARIKAYCE outside of the U.S., Europe and Japan, including separate regulatory approval for the Lamira® Nebulizer System in each market and for each usage, or for BRINSUPRI outside of the U.S. and Europe; failure to successfully conduct future clinical trials for our product candidates and our potential inability to enroll or retain sufficient patients to conduct and complete the trials or generate data necessary for regulatory approval of our product candidates; development of unexpected safety or efficacy concerns related to our marketed products or our product candidates; and risks that our clinical studies will be delayed, that serious side effects will be identified during drug development, or that any protocol amendments submitted will be rejected.

The Company may not actually achieve the results, plans, intentions or expectations indicated by the Company's forward-looking statements because, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. For additional information about the risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, please see the factors discussed in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and any subsequent Company filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation, except as specifically required by law and the rules of the SEC, to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Investors:

Bryan Dunn

Vice President, Investor Relations

(646) 812-4030

[email protected]

Media:

Claire Mulhearn

Vice President, Corporate Communications

(862) 842-6819

[email protected]

SOURCE Insmed Incorporated