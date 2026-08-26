Insmed to Present at September 2026 Investor Conferences

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), a people-first global biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver first- and best-in-class therapies to transform the lives of patients facing serious diseases, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences:

12th Annual Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

24th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on Monday, September 14, 2026, at 2:35 p.m. ET.

These events will be webcasted live and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.insmed.com. Webcasts will be archived for a period of 30 days following the conclusion of the live events.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a people-first global biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver first- and best-in-class therapies to transform the lives of patients facing serious diseases. The Company is advancing a diverse portfolio of approved and mid- to late-stage investigational medicines — including two approved therapies to treat chronic, debilitating lung diseases — as well as cutting-edge drug discovery focused on serving patient communities where the need is greatest. Insmed's commercial portfolio and clinical pipeline are organized around three therapeutic areas: Respiratory, Immunology & Inflammation, and Neuro & Other Rare. The Company's research engine is advancing a wide range of technologies and modalities, including gene therapy, AI-driven protein engineering, RNA end-joining, and synthetic rescue, in the pursuit of future pipeline candidates.

Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, Insmed has offices and research locations throughout the United States, Europe, and Japan. Insmed is proud to be recognized as one of the best employers in the biopharmaceutical industry, including spending five consecutive years as the No. 1 Science Top Employer. Visit www.insmed.com to learn more or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, and X.

Contact:

Investors:

Sara Bonstein

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Media:

Claire Mulhearn

Vice President, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Insmed Incorporated