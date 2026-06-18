Insomnia Market Witnesses Robust Growth During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) with Emerging Orexin Receptor Antagonists and Melatonin Receptor Agonist | DelveInsight

The insomnia market is expected to increase throughout the study period due to several factors. Increased awareness of the disease has led to more cases being treated, contributing to market growth. Additionally, the rising number of clinical trials of therapies including Seltorexant (JNJ-42847922) (Johnson & Johnson), HETLIOZ (tasimelteon) (Vanda Pharmaceuticals), Daridorexant (Idorsia), SM-1 (EUSOL Biotech), and others is a significant driver of the market's expansion.

LAS VEGAS, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Insomnia Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, insomnia emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Insomnia Market Summary

The total insomnia treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2036 in the leading markets.

The United States accounted for the largest insomnia treatment market size in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In 2025, diagnosed prevalent cases of insomnia across the 7MM were estimated at approximately 90 million.

Leading insomnia companies, such as Johnson & Johnson, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Idorsia, EUSOL Biotech, and others, are developing new insomnia treatment drugs that can be available in the insomnia market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new insomnia treatment drugs that can be available in the insomnia market in the coming years. The promising insomnia therapies in clinical trials include Seltorexant (JNJ-42847922), HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), Daridorexant, SM-1, and others.

Discover which insomnia drug class will dominate the market @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/insomnia-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Insomnia Market

Rising Prevalence of Sleep Disorders: Increasing cases of chronic insomnia, stress-related sleep disturbances, and irregular sleep patterns are significantly expanding the patient pool globally.

Increasing cases of chronic insomnia, stress-related sleep disturbances, and irregular sleep patterns are significantly expanding the patient pool globally. Breakthrough Developments in Insomnia Therapeutics: Significant developments in the treatment regime have led to the approval of novel class therapies such as orexin antagonists and melatonin agonists, along with CBTs, that address insomnia with associated conditions.

Significant developments in the treatment regime have led to the approval of novel class therapies such as orexin antagonists and melatonin agonists, along with CBTs, that address insomnia with associated conditions. Launch of Emerging Drugs: The dynamics of the insomnia market are expected to change in the coming years, owing to the launch of emerging therapies such as Seltorexant (JNJ-42847922) (Johnson & Johnson), HETLIOZ (tasimelteon) (Vanda Pharmaceuticals), Daridorexant (Idorsia), SM-1 (EUSOL Biotech), and others.

Ramandeep Singh, senior consultant of forecasting at DelveInsight, said that the insomnia market is entering a transformative phase, driven by rising awareness of sleep health, increasing stress-related disorders, and the growing demand for safer, non-habit-forming therapies. Novel orexin receptor antagonists and digital therapeutics are reshaping the competitive landscape.

Insomnia Market Analysis

The primary objective of insomnia treatment is to enhance a patient's ability to fall asleep, remain asleep, wake up refreshed, and function effectively during the day. Current clinical guidelines emphasize behavioral and psychological interventions, particularly Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I), as the first-line treatment approach.

Pharmacological options approved by the FDA for insomnia management include several drug classes. These comprise the newer orexin receptor antagonists, benzodiazepines, non-benzodiazepine agents, as well as melatonin receptor agonists .

as well as . Products available across these therapeutic categories include AMBIEN, SONATA, HALCION, RESTORIL, ZOLPIMIST, SILENOR, ROZEREM, DAYVIGO, QUVIVIQ, BELSOMRA, CIRCADIN, and VORZZZ , among others.

, among others. Most of these therapies have been marketed for more than a decade and are now available in generic forms. However, orexin receptor antagonists remain a relatively novel class, represented by products such as Merck's BELSOMRA, Eisai's DAYVIGO, QUVIVIQ (daridorexant), and the recently introduced VORZZZ.

(daridorexant), and the recently introduced VORZZZ. Although the current insomnia pipeline is relatively limited, several companies continue to explore new therapeutic candidates. Key pipeline therapies under investigation include Johnson & Johnson's seltorexant and Vanda Pharmaceuticals' HETLIOZ, alongside other emerging treatment options.

Insomnia Competitive Landscape

Some of the insomnia drugs under development include Seltorexant (JNJ-42847922) (Johnson & Johnson), HETLIOZ (tasimelteon) (Vanda Pharmaceuticals), Daridorexant (Idorsia), SM-1 (EUSOL Biotech), and others.

Janssen Pharmaceutical's seltorexant (JNJ-42847922) is a selective orexin-2 receptor antagonist being investigated as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD) as well as for insomnia disorder.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals' HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), also referred to as VEC-162, is a melatonin receptor agonist that targets the human MT1 and MT2 receptors, showing higher affinity for MT2. Acting as a circadian rhythm regulator, the therapy helps reset the body's internal clock through its action on the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN) in the hypothalamus.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the insomnia market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the insomnia market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about which companies are leading the insomnia pipeline @ Insomnia Drugs

Recent Developments in the Insomnia Market

In September 2025, Johnson & Johnson reported results from the Phase III MDD3005 26-week clinical trial evaluating Seltorexant as an adjunctive treatment in adults and elderly patients with MDD experiencing insomnia symptoms. The study assessed the efficacy and safety of seltorexant compared with Quetiapine Extended‑Release in patients with MDD and comorbid sleep disturbances.

reported results from the Phase III MDD3005 26-week clinical trial evaluating Seltorexant as an adjunctive treatment in adults and elderly patients with MDD experiencing insomnia symptoms. The study assessed the efficacy and safety of seltorexant compared with Quetiapine Extended‑Release in patients with MDD and comorbid sleep disturbances. In September 2025, Vanda Pharmaceuticals reported the publication of a study evaluating tasimelteon (marketed as HETLIOZ) in PLOS One, assessing its efficacy in patients with Primary Insomnia. The multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial demonstrated that tasimelteon met its primary endpoint, showing a mean improvement in latency to persistent sleep (LPS) from baseline to the average of Nights 1 and 8. Vanda Pharmaceuticals continues to pursue the development of tasimelteon for insomnia following the 2024 refusal decision by the US FDA.

reported the publication of a study evaluating tasimelteon (marketed as HETLIOZ) in PLOS One, assessing its efficacy in patients with Primary Insomnia. The multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial demonstrated that tasimelteon met its primary endpoint, showing a mean improvement in latency to persistent sleep (LPS) from baseline to the average of Nights 1 and 8. Vanda Pharmaceuticals continues to pursue the development of tasimelteon for insomnia following the 2024 refusal decision by the US FDA. In August 2025, the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) approved VORZZZ (vornorexant), developed by Taisho Pharmaceutical, for the treatment of Insomnia in Japan. Vornorexant is a novel dual orexin receptor antagonist (DORA) designed with a short half-life to improve sleep onset and sleep maintenance while minimizing next-day residual drowsiness, offering a new orexin-targeting therapeutic option for patients experiencing difficulty initiating or maintaining sleep.

What is Insomnia?

Insomnia is a common sleep disorder characterized by difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, or waking up too early and being unable to return to sleep. It can be short-term, often triggered by stress, lifestyle changes, or illness, or chronic, lasting for months or longer. People with insomnia frequently experience daytime fatigue, poor concentration, mood disturbances, and reduced productivity, which can significantly affect overall quality of life. The condition may be associated with mental health disorders, neurological conditions, chronic pain, or certain medications, making it an important public health concern worldwide.

Insomnia Epidemiology Segmentation

The insomnia epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current insomnia patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. According to DelveInsight, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of insomnia in the US comprised approximately 60 million in 2025 and are projected to increase during the forecast period.

The insomnia treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Insomnia

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Insomnia

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Insomnia

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Insomnia

Insomnia Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Insomnia Epidemiology Segmentation Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Insomnia, Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Insomnia, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Insomnia, and Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Insomnia Key Insomnia Companies Johnson & Johnson, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Idorsia, EUSOL Biotech, Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Pfizer, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Arovella Therapeutics, Currax Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Eisai, Idorsia Pharmaceutical, Syneos Health, Mochida Pharmaceutical, Merck, Neurim Pharmaceuticals, Taisho Pharmaceutical, and others Key Insomnia Therapies Seltorexant (JNJ-42847922), HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), Daridorexant, SM-1, AMBIEN, SONATA, HALCION, RESTORIL, ZOLPIMIST, SILENOR, ROZEREM, DAYVIGO, QUVIVIQ, BELSOMRA, CIRCADIN, VORZZZ, and others

Scope of the Insomnia Market Report

Insomnia Patient Population Forecast

Insomnia Therapeutics Market Size

Insomnia Pipeline Analysis

Insomnia Market Size and Trends

Insomnia Market Opportunity

Insomnia Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Insomnia

Insomnia Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand how fast is the insomnia therapeutics market growing @ Insomnia Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Insomnia Market Key Insights 2 Insomnia Market Report Introduction 3 Insomnia Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Insomnia by Therapies in the 7MM in 2025 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Insomnia by Therapies in the 7MM in 2036 4 Methodology 5 Executive Summary 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Signs and symptoms 7.3 Causes 7.4 Risk Factors 7.5 Classification 7.6 Diagnostic Approach for Insomnia 7.7 Treatment for Insomnia 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 8.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Insomnia in the 7MM 8.4 The United States 8.4.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Insomnia in the US 8.4.2 Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Insomnia in the US 8.4.3 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Insomnia in the US 8.4.4 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Insomnia in the US 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Patient Journey 10 Marketed Insomnia Drugs 10.1 Key Cross Competition 10.2 DAYVIGO (lemborexant): Eisai 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Clinical Development 10.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.2.6 Analyst Views 10.3 QUVIVIQ (daridorexant): Idorsia Pharmaceutical/Mochida Pharmaceutical List to be continued in the report… 11 Emerging Insomnia Drugs 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 Seltorexant (JNJ-42847922): Johnson & Johnson 11.2.1 Product description 11.2.2 Other development activities 11.2.3 Clinical trials information 11.2.4 Safety and efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 HETLIOZ (tasimelteon): Vanda Pharmaceuticals List to be continued in the report… 12 Insomnia: Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Key Insomnia Market Forecast Assumptions 12.3 Insomnia Market Outlook 12.4 Attribute Analysis 12.5 Total Market Size of Insomnia in the 7MM 12.6 Total Market Size of Insomnia by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 Market Size of Insomnia in the US 12.7.1 Total Market Size of Insomnia 12.7.2 The Market Size of Insomnia by Therapies 12.8 Market Size of Insomnia in EU4 and the UK 12.9 Market Size of Insomnia in Japan 13 Key Opinion Leaders' Views 14 Unmet Needs 15 SWOT Analysis 16 Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The US 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 17 Bibliography 18 Acronyms and Abbreviations 19 Insomnia Market Report Methodology

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