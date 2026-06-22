Instacart Introduces New Shoppable Vertical Video Feed for Advertisers

"For more than a decade, people have come to Instacart for unmatched convenience, selection, and quality from their favorite grocers, and we've seen firsthand how much they love discovering new meal ideas and recipes along the way," said Ali Miller, General Manager of Advertising at Instacart. "Snackable vertical video has transformed how people get inspired with new recipes or the latest food trends to bring into their kitchen. Our Immersive Feed brings that familiar experience directly into our shopping journey. Now, our brand partners can meet consumers at the moment of inspiration through our latest ad experiences that make it effortless to move from discovery to purchase."

Immersive Feed is designed to boost discovery, drive engagement, and unlock incremental reach across the Instacart Ads ecosystem. Content in the Immersive Feed will be provided by Instacart's 9,000+ brand partners, including Hellmann's, Kettle & Fire, Rachael Ray® Nutrish™, and Siete Foods, with plans to expand to organic content through third-party partnerships and sponsored creator integrations. Brand partners can launch Immersive Feed campaigns directly through Instacart's Ads Manager, using existing vertical video assets or creating new ones.

Today's announcement builds on Instacart's existing suite of Inspiration Ads, designed to boost out-of-aisle awareness, drive conversion at tentpole moments, and build brand affinity. Results show consumers are already discovering and converting through these formats1:

Instacart Recipe Ads deliver an average of 78% out-of-aisle impressions and 43% new-to-brand sales

Instacart Occasion Ads drive an average of 90% out-of-aisle impressions and 36% new-to-brand sales

Immersive Feed is available as 9:16 vertical video between 5 and 30 seconds in length. It is currently in early pilot with select brand partners and other curated content, with plans to expand to more partners later this year.

Brand partner supporting quotes

"At Hellmann's, we know consumers are increasingly discovering recipes and food trends through short-form video, and Instacart's new Immersive Feed brings that behavior directly into the shopping experience," said Cassie Booth, Retail Marketing at Unilever. "This tactic enables us to go beyond inspiration by pairing recipe videos with easy add-to-cart functionality, resulting in a seamless purchase journey."

"Consumers don't just want inspiration— they want an easier path from discovery to dinner," said Niccoló Gloazzo, Director of Media and Omnichannel at Kettle & Fire. "Instacart's Immersive Feed pairs the kind of recipe and creator content our community already loves with a seamless shopping experience. For Kettle & Fire, it's an exciting opportunity to connect with people as they plan nourishing meals and discover ingredients to bring those meals to life."

"Meal inspiration is most powerful when it's seamlessly connected to action," said Monica Gratzer, Senior Director of Performance Media for Rachael Ray® Nutrish™. "Being able to bring our delicious, home chef-inspired recipes for pets to life in a familiar, engaging video format and make every product instantly shoppable is a powerful combination. It allows us to tell a richer brand story and make it easier than ever for consumers to act at that moment of inspiration."

"Recipes play a huge role in how we inspire consumers, and we're excited about the opportunity to make them more shoppable and engaging. Less doomscrolling, more yumscrolling," said Eric Le, VP of Growth Marketing at Siete Foods.

About Instacart

Instacart is a leading grocery technology company that partners with more than 2,200 retail banners – representing nearly 100,000 stores – to transform how people shop for the groceries they need from the retailers they trust, while creating flexible earning opportunities for shoppers. Through the Instacart Marketplace, Instacart Enterprise platform, and Instacart Ads ecosystem, the company powers ecommerce, fulfillment, in-store technology, AI offerings, and advertising for partners. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

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1 Based on all Q3'25 recipe and occasion ad campaigns.

SOURCE Maplebear Inc. dba Instacart