Insulin Resistance Explained in HelloNation Article Featuring Health Expert Dr. Karen Jerome-Zapadka

The article outlines how insulin resistance affects liver health and increases risk for chronic disease.

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How does insulin resistance affect your liver and overall health? HelloNation has published the piece and provides the answer in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Dr. Karen Jerome-Zapadka of Trajectory Health Partners in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

Dr. Karen Jerome-Zapadka, Founder/Medical Director Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that insulin resistance occurs when the body's cells become less responsive to insulin, the hormone that regulates blood sugar. As cells respond less effectively, the pancreas produces more insulin to keep blood sugar levels stable. Over time, elevated insulin levels can disrupt normal metabolism and contribute to fat storage and inflammation.

The article describes how insulin resistance is closely linked to fatty liver disease and declining liver health. When insulin signaling is impaired, the liver stores more fat rather than breaking it down, and can contribute to the livers release of glucose leading to high blood glucose and diabetes. This fat accumulation is a defining feature of the fatty liver disease called MASLD, the metabolic form associated with metabolic dysfunction.

According to the article, excess fat in liver cells can trigger inflammation and long term damage. As this process continues, fibrosis or scarring may develop. If left unmanaged, fibrosis can progress to cirrhosis, liver failure, or liver cancer.

The HelloNation article highlights that insulin resistance may be driven by inflamed dysfunctional fat cells that release fatty acids and inflammatory substances that interfere with insulin function. Diets high in refined starches cause chronically elevated insulin levels that also contribute to insulin resistance. The fructose molecule of sugar has unique effects on the liver cell leading to insulin resistance.

Sedentary lifestyles, chronic stress, poor quality sleep, and genetic factors may also increase risk.

Hormonal conditions such as PCOS are also associated with insulin resistance. This connection underscores the systemic nature of metabolic dysfunction and its impact beyond blood sugar control. The article emphasizes that insulin resistance affects multiple organs and systems throughout the body.

Research cited in the article suggests that a large percentage of Americans, including those with normal weight show at least one marker of impaired insulin sensitivity, including elevated blood sugar, triglycerides and blood pressure, central obesity and low HDL levels. In clinical settings, this trend is reflected in higher rates of obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancers and fatty liver disease.

The HelloNation article explains that insulin resistance plays a central role in the development of MASLD. Elevated insulin signals the liver to convert excess glucose into fat, and to store rather than burn liver fat, driving fat buildup. Over time, this process can worsen metabolic dysfunction and increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and other chronic conditions.

Managing insulin resistance requires a comprehensive approach. The article emphasizes that modest weight loss of 5 to 10 percent can significantly improve insulin sensitivity and reduce liver fat. Therapeutic Carbohydrate Reduction, including into the ketogenic range, prioritizing whole food sources of complete protein and healthy fats, can improve all markers of insulin resistance.

Physical activity including aerobic, resistance and high intensity interval training can have profound systemic effects on improving insulin resistance, MASLD and metabolic function. In some cases, medications may be prescribed to manage related conditions such as type 2 diabetes, but there is hope that these may be tapered as insulin sensitivity improves- a process referred to as drug de-escalation.

Early recognition is key to protecting liver health and preventing long term complications. The article encourages early screening for metabolic risk factors and insulin resistance. By addressing insulin resistance early, individuals can lower their risk of MASLD, diabetes, heart disease, and other serious outcomes.

In summary, the HelloNation article presents insulin resistance as a widespread metabolic condition with significant consequences for liver health and overall wellness. Through lifestyle changes and appropriate medical care, individuals can improve insulin sensitivity and reduce their risk of progressive disease.

Understanding Insulin Resistance and Its Impact on Your Liver and Health features insights from Dr. Karen Jerome-Zapadka, Health Expert of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation