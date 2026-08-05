INTCO Medical Recognized in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) 2025 for ESG Progress

ZIBO, China, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INTCO Medical ("the Company"), a leading global manufacturer of disposable gloves, has been included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) 2025 and recognized as an Industry Mover for its ESG progress, reflecting the Company's continued progress in environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

Following the recognition, INTCO Medical released its 2025 ESG Report, outlining progress in green manufacturing, employee development, community engagement and governance transparency.

"Sustainable development in healthcare is ultimately reflected in a company's ability to serve global health needs reliably, responsibly and with consistently high quality," said an ESG representative of INTCO Medical. "This recognition affirms our continued ESG progress. We will continue integrating sustainability into R&D, manufacturing, operations and global collaboration to strengthen long-term competitiveness and create lasting value for customers, employees, partners and communities."

S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook recognizes companies assessed through its Corporate Sustainability Assessment, which evaluates industry-specific sustainability performance. INTCO Medical's inclusion reflects progress in both ESG disclosure and operational practices.

INTCO Medical's environmental efforts in 2025 focused on lower-carbon manufacturing and resource efficiency. According to the Company's ESG Report, carbon emissions per glove fell 11.14% year over year to 18.14 grams of carbon dioxide equivalent, while water consumption per glove decreased 6.88% to 0.20 liters. The Company also generated 12,537.23 MWh of renewable electricity from solar and wind power, supporting greater energy efficiency and clean energy use in production.

On the social front, INTCO Medical continued investing in its people and communities. In 2025, women represented 58% of its 12,941 employees, including 35% of management and 56% of senior management, while employee training coverage reached 100%, averaging 31.55 hours per person. The Company also supported public health, education and disability assistance, with cumulative charitable donations exceeding USD 11.3 million.

In governance, INTCO Medical continued to strengthen board governance, risk management, and internal control processes while enhancing communication with stakeholders across its global business. It also embedded sustainability more deeply into supplier management, customer engagement and multilingual ESG reporting, helping build greater transparency, trust and long-term resilience.

For INTCO Medical, the recognition affirms the progress made while underscoring that sustainability is an ongoing journey. Building on this momentum, the Company will continue advancing sustainable development through innovation, greener operations and stronger governance across its global business.

SOURCE INTCO Medical