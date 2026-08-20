Integral Consulting Services Announces Strategic Ownership Expansion and Rebrands as Integral National, Expanding Independent Medical Examination (IME) Services Nationwide

Industry Leaders Tony Riccardi and Andrew Weaderhorn form Majority Ownership Group as Integral National Accelerates Growth Across IME, Medical Peer Review, and Medical Bill Review.

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Consulting Services, a premier provider of Independent Medical Examinations (IME), Medical Peer Review, and related claims management services since 1997, today announced the addition of proven industry leaders Tony Riccardi and Andrew Weaderhorn as majority equity partners in the organization.

As part of the transaction, the company will officially rebrand as Integral National, reflecting the firm's continued national expansion strategy and long-term vision for growth across the insurance and claims management industries.

Founder Eric Maxson will retain an ownership stake and continue to play an active leadership role alongside Riccardi and Weaderhorn as the company enters its next phase of growth.

The partnership reunites Maxson and Riccardi, who previously worked together in the beginning of their careers before going on to build highly respected organizations within the IME and medical review industry over the past three decades.

"Integral has built an exceptional reputation with A-rated clients across the industry, and we plan to build upon that incredible foundation," said Riccardi. "As Integral National, we will continue expanding our reach while delivering the premium service and defensible results that have made the firm a trusted partner for nearly 30 years."

Weaderhorn added, "This partnership represents a significant opportunity to scale an already outstanding organization while remaining committed to the operational excellence, responsiveness, and client service that have defined Integral since 1997."

The leadership transition brings together decades of executive experience in the IME, Peer Review, and claims services sectors, including the former ownership group behind MedSource National. Company leadership emphasized that maintaining premium service, defensible reports, and trusted client relationships will remain central priorities throughout the company's expansion.

"I'm thrilled to be taking the next step in my business journey with Tony and Andrew," said Maxson. "We are fortunate to have such an outstanding team, which is the reason Integral has achieved the success it has over the past 30 years. Through this new partnership, we are taking the right steps to bring the same great Integral product to clients throughout the country."

Integral National will continue operating from its established foundation while investing in national growth initiatives, expanded client partnerships, medical specialist panel enhancement, operational and technological scalability, and enhanced service offerings across the workers' compensation, auto liability, and insurance claims markets.

About Integral National

Formerly known as Integral Consulting Services, Integral National is a nationally focused partner delivering Independent Medical Examinations (IME), Medical Peer Review, Diagnostic Review, Medical Bill Review, and related claims management solutions. Founded in 1997, the company has built a reputation for premium service, operational excellence, and defensible medical review outcomes for insurance carriers, employers, third-party administrators, and claims organizations nationwide.

For more information, visit integralnational.com

Media Contact:

Grace Domingo

Integral National

Marketing & Communications Department

[email protected]

integralnational.com

SOURCE Integral National