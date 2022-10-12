Integrated Building Management Systems Market to record USD 12.21 Bn growth; Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd. and Advantech Co. Ltd. -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Integrated Building Management Systems Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 12.21 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.56% during the forecast period. Technavio identifies ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Azbil Corp., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., and Beijer Electronics Group AB among others as dominant players in the market. The report has considered various factors such as the revenue generated by top enterprise application vendors across various categories, global IT spending, and IT budgets allocated by state and central governments across major markets to estimate the market size. Understand the scope of our full report on the integrated building management systems market. Start by Downloading a Free PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Integrated Building Management Systems Market 2022-2026

The integrated building management systems (IBMS) market is driven by the greater ease in monitoring and controlling building operations. IBMS allows property owners and managers to manage, control, and operate the functioning of their buildings easily and more efficiently. It acts as a control system by regulating and controlling facility sub-systems, maintaining pre-defined parameters set for different systems in a building, and precisely controlling the functionalities. Many such benefits are increasing the adoption of IBMS among end-users, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major Integrated Building Management Systems Companies:

ABB Ltd.: The company offers integrated building management system namely ABB ibus.

Azbil Corp.: The company offers integrated building management system such as savic net FX that supports open network protocols and different combinations of the system components.

Carrier Global Corp.: The company offers integrated building management system such as Carrier iVu building automation system which provides a 360-degree view of buildings entire operation.

Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers integrated building management system such as Cisco Smart Building Solutions to enhance health, safety, and efficiencies to form the foundation.

Delta Electronics Inc.: The company offers integrated building management system through its subsidiary Delta Controls and LOYTEC.

The company offers integrated building management system through its subsidiary Delta Controls and LOYTEC. Advantech Co. Ltd.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Beijer Electronics Group AB

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Kieback and Peter GmbH and Co. KG

Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

Messung Group of Companies

OBERIX GROUP

Prism Enterprise Electrical Trading LLC

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Sofcon Systems India Pvt. Ltd

Vitrex

Integrated Building Management Systems Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Commercial - size and forecast 2021-2026

Residential - size and forecast 2021-2026

Government - size and forecast 2021-2026

Commercial users are the prime end-users in the market. The rapid adoption of advanced technology in commercial buildings due to the growing functionality and efficiency requirements of modern consumers and the increasing penetration of the smart building concept are driving the growth of the segment.

Integrated Building Management Systems Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

33% of the market growth is expected to originate from Europe during the forecast period. The growing trend of smart buildings, along with the increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions, are the key factors driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the introduction of new technologies, regulatory frameworks, and growing awareness of carbon emissions among end-users will contribute to the growth of the integrated building management systems market in Europe over the forecast period.

Related Reports:

Integrated Building Management Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.56% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 12.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.25 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Azbil Corp., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Beijer Electronics Group AB, Carrier Global Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kieback and Peter GmbH and Co. KG, Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Messung Group of Companies, OBERIX GROUP, Prism Enterprise Electrical Trading LLC, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sofcon Systems India Pvt. Ltd, and Vitrex Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

