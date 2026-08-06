Integris Partners Advises Epicurean Butter in Its Sale to Solina

DENVER, Aug 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integris Partners, Ltd. is pleased to announce that it served as exclusive financial advisor to Epicurean Butter, a portfolio company of HC Private Investments ("HCPI"), in its sale to Paris-based food solutions company Solina.

Epicurean develops and manufactures premium flavored compound butters and customized flavor solutions for food manufacturers, foodservice operators, retailers, and home cooks. The Company combines culinary creativity, agile product development, and flexible manufacturing to help customers deliver restaurant-quality flavor experiences across commercial and at-home applications.

The transaction represents a successful outcome for HCPI following meaningful strategic and operational investment. Under HCPI's ownership and CEO Stephen Owens' leadership, Epicurean reinforced its management team, infrastructure, manufacturing capabilities, customer base, and innovation platform. The Company has evolved into a scalable, strategically relevant flavor delivery platform within the broader food solutions market.

"Integris understood Epicurean from day one — not just the financial and commercial profile, but the people, the culture, and the opportunity in front of us," said Stephen Owens, Chief Executive Officer of Epicurean Butter. "They were thoughtful, steady, and highly engaged throughout the process, and they helped tell our story in a way that felt authentic to who we are and where the business is headed. We're grateful for their partnership and excited for this next chapter with Solina."

"Integris was absolutely the right advisor for this transaction," said John P. Kelly, Managing Partner of HC Private Investments. "They brought a true understanding of what made Epicurean special and how far the business had come during our partnership. Their judgment, leadership, and energy were evident from start to finish. What really stood out was how quickly they were able to generate serious interest from the right buyers, build real momentum around the business, and drive the process to a terrific outcome in just five months from kickoff to close. We could not have asked for a better partner in delivering an outstanding outcome for the Company, its management team, and our investors."

Solina's acquisition expands its flavor innovation capabilities and adds expertise in compound butter. Epicurean will continue operating from its Denver facility as Solina's center for dairy innovation, with the leadership team remaining in place.

The transaction further underscores Integris Partners' experience advising sponsor-backed food, beverage, consumer, and value-added manufacturing businesses through disciplined, tailored sell-side processes.

Patrick Seese — [email protected]

SOURCE Integris Partners