INTEGRITY COMMUNITY BUILDERS AND PCCP ANNOUNCE PROGRAMMATIC VENTURE

HOUSTON, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Community Builders, a member of the Weekley Group of Companies, that focused on building sustainable rental communities, and PCCP, LLC, have entered into an agreement to jointly develop build-to-rent communities across multiple U.S. markets.

The venture will combine Integrity Community Builders' land acquisition, development and construction expertise with PCCP's institutional investment experience and platform and will be backed by an annual equity commitment of up to two hundred million dollars. Both companies will co-invest in the selected projects. The structure is designed to support a scalable pipeline of rental communities.

"We believe this venture allows us to scale our build-to-rent platform with the right asset-managing partner," stated Chad Durham, Vice President of Build-to-Rent at Integrity Community Builders. "Together with PCCP, our goal is to create thoughtfully designed rental communities in up to 19 markets."

The venture will target the 19 markets in which Integrity Community Builders and its Weekley Group of Companies affiliates currently have operations. Planned communities will feature a range of quality-built detached homes, townhomes, and cottage-style rentals with desirable amenities, purpose-built for long-term investments.

"Expanding in the build-to-rent sector is a strategic focus for PCCP," stated Jennifer Diaz, Partner and Head of Multifamily for PCCP. "We are proud to partner with ICB as we seek to develop high-quality build-to-rent communities in attractive growth markets.."

This venture builds on PCCP's existing national brand, Skymor Living. Since launching its build-to-rent platform six years ago, PCCP has invested in over 5,000 homes across 34 properties in 17 markets.

Integrity Community Builders' mission is to design and build sustainable rental communities while providing exemplary service for their customers. Backed by 50 years of design expertise, experience in building and selling homes, and cultivating long-standing relationships with landowners and developers, the company is committed to designing and constructing new communities for residents who want to rent a single-family home in a planned new home community. Integrity Community Builders and its affiliates provide core competencies for every stage of development including underwriting, land planning, product selection, entitlement work, horizontal land development, value engineering, and new home construction.

About Integrity Community Builders

Integrity Community Builders, a subsidiary of Weekley Homes, L.L.C., launched its first rental community in 2020. Since inception, ICB has expanded into 12 markets and has completed 21 communities with more than 2,200 rental homes. For more information about Integrity Community Builders, please visit www.integritycommunitybuilders.com.

About ICB and PCCP Partnership

This venture is a purpose-built development platform formed by Integrity Community Builders and PCCP with the goal of delivering high-quality, professionally managed build-to-rent communities across the United States. The venture is backed by up to $200 million dollars in annual equity commitment, with both companies co-investing in every selected community. The mission is to create enduring rental neighborhoods that blend thoughtful design, lifestyle amenities, and the craftsmanship of one of the largest privately held home builders in the US.

About PCCP

PCCP is a real estate finance and investment management firm focused on commercial real estate debt and equity investments. PCCP has approximately $29.3 billion in assets under management on behalf of institutional investors as of December 31, 2025. With offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Seoul, PCCP has a 28-year track record of providing real estate owners and investors with a broad range of funding options to meet capital requirements. PCCP underwrites the entire capital stack to exploit inefficiencies in the market and provide investors with attractive risk-adjusted returns. Since its inception in 1998, PCCP has managed, raised or invested over $47.8 billion of capital through a series of investment vehicles including private equity funds, separate accounts and joint ventures. PCCP continues to seek investment opportunities with experienced operators seeking fast and reliable capital. Learn more about PCCP at www.pccpllc.com.

SOURCE Integrity Community Builders