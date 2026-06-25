Intelivation Technologies Announces First Clinical Use of Advantage-C™ Ti3D Cervical Interbody Device

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelivation Technologies today announced the successful first clinical use of its Advantage-C™ Ti3D Cervical Interbody Device.

The Advantage-C™ Ti3D is a 3D-printed titanium cervical cage designed to support fusion. Its scalloped wall architecture provides one of the highest graft volumes available while reducing overall metal content. The device also incorporates a nanolattice structure with micropores engineered to promote both bony on growth and through growth.

Dr. Victor Hsu of Rothman Orthopaedics, Philadelphia, PA, the first surgeon to implant the device, commented, "This is an exciting new design, and I believe its reduced metal structure may help minimize imaging artifact and improve post-operative visualization."

Dr. Ripul Panchal of American NeuroSpine Institute, Frisco, TX, added, "I anticipate that its novel design will deliver outstanding clinical results for my patients. Additionally, the range of lordotic options will be beneficial in addressing some of my more challenging cases."

Amit Sinha, President of Intelivation Technologies, stated, "The Advantage-C™ Ti3D represents a significant advancement in cervical fusion technology. We believe its unique design has the potential to improve patient outcomes, and we look forward to collaborating with our surgeon partners while generating post-market clinical data to further evaluate its performance."

About Intelivation Technologies

Intelivation Technologies, dedicated to research and development, is focused on bringing paradigm-changing products to market that make patients' lives better. Website: www.intelivationtech.com

SOURCE Intelivation Technologies