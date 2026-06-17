Intellectible Closes $3 Million Seed Round to Scale AI Revenue Operations for Enterprise Service Providers

Austin-based company helps ESPs turn the processes that made them successful into AI systems that can scale

AUSTIN, Texas, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellectible, the AI-native revenue operations platform, today announced the close of a $3 million seed round led by Bread & Butter Ventures, with participation from Victorum Capital, Gray Ventures, Circadian Ventures, Allied VC, High Street Equity Partners, and angel investor Adam Burgoon.

Jesse Lozano, Rosie Higgins, Reuben Carter

"Enterprise service providers are some of the biggest, most important, and most under-automated companies in the economy," said Jesse Lozano, CEO and Co-founder, citing an industry estimate of $2 trillion in annual federal, state, and education contract spending. "ESPs deliver critical services across government, healthcare, facilities, technology, infrastructure, education, defense, and other major markets, but many of their core revenue workflows still run on spreadsheets, inboxes, shared drives, manual research, and institutional knowledge trapped in people's heads."

The platform and team map how a company actually wins and executes work: its SOPs, documents, templates, pricing logic, CRM data, approvals, customer context, and decision-making patterns. Intellectible then turns those processes into configurable AI engines for capture, proposal development, pricing, estimation, knowledge management, and related workflows.

"The services industry is massive, deeply complex, and almost entirely underserved by software," said Brett Brohl, Managing Partner of Bread & Butter Ventures. "Intellectible is not a model wrapper or a thin AI feature; it requires real systems engineering, workflow design, customer discovery, and implementation discipline. Jesse, along with co-founders Rosie and Reuben are exactly the team to build it."

"For services firms, the non-linear scaling we've enabled means the same team can evaluate more opportunities, pursue more of the right work, respond faster, price with better context, and manage more complexity without adding headcount at the same rate," Lozano added.

Intellectible already works with numerous ESPs and early results include a more than 300 percent increase in qualified top-of-funnel pipeline for one customer with a 95 percent reduction in associated admin work, and a more than 150 percent increase in qualified federal pipeline for Oceus, a 20-year-old enterprise wireless services provider.

HHS, a powerhouse in the support services industry with over 22,000 employees, is another Intellectible customer. "What Intellectible is building for us goes far beyond automation," said HHS Head of Growth Derek Kissos. "They are helping us architect an intelligent operating system for growth - one that understands our business at a deep, structural level and turns that understanding into continuous action. For the first time, we can see how AI can operate alongside our teams capturing how we think, how we qualify, how we price, and how we execute, and then scaling those capabilities 24/7 across the entire enterprise."

The new funding will accelerate product development, expand go-to-market across government contracting and enterprise services, and increase implementation capacity for larger customers.

SOURCE Intellectible