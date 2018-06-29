Intelligent Eyes for your Business

omniX labs' platform transforms and unlocks the potential of these video feeds by using clients' existing surveillance cameras. The omniX software records, processes and analyzes motion in real time to deliver meaningful and actionable insights that drive cost savings and personalized experience by creating positive experiences that delight customers.

omniX labs' can identify and track a variety of structured objects present in the customer environment; for example, a quick service drive-through would include car objects with a discrete list of characteristics such as make, model, color, and license plate. On its own, that quick service restaurant's cameras would only record the purchase, and perhaps the time-stamp of the transaction. When supplemented with omniX labs, however, the restaurants can capture and analyze rich metadata associated with the vehicle: how often it visits, the duration of the transaction, and the customer's expressed emotion. This creates actionable insights that allow the restaurant to create personalized experiences.

omniX labs has already gained traction with large enterprise partners, in automotive service centers, quick service retail and real estate. The company is venture backed and powered by Techstars.

