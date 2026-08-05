Intelligent Technical Solutions Partners with Velocity IT

DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Technical Solutions ("ITS"), a portfolio company of Tower Arch Capital, is pleased to announce that it has recently recapitalized Velocity IT in partnership with Kenny Riley, the company's founder and CEO.

Founded in 2010, Velocity IT is a Dallas, Texas-based provider of managed IT services for small- and mid-size businesses. Velocity IT has a strong reputation for exceptional customer service, best-in-class technical solutions, and operational excellence. The partnership with Velocity IT strengthens and expands ITS's geographic footprint in Texas. Velocity IT's clients will continue to receive award-winning service while working with the same team they know and trust as part of the ITS platform.

Kenny Riley, CEO of Velocity IT, said, "Since founding Velocity IT, our focus has been on delivering cutting edge solutions and building lasting relationships with our clients. Partnering with ITS allows us to preserve that commitment while giving our team access to additional resources, technical expertise, and opportunities for growth. We're excited to offer new growth opportunities for our employees and enhanced service offerings to our clients who have trusted us over the years."

Tom Andrulis, CEO of ITS, added, "This partnership marks a pivotal moment for our growth story. Texas has been targeted as a growth market for ITS and this new partnership with Velocity IT gives us a passionate team on the ground to grow and serve our great customers in the region."

Since partnering with Tower Arch Capital in May of 2022, Intelligent Technical Solutions has acquired ten managed service and cyber security service providers throughout the United States. ITS collectively serves over 750 clients across end markets such as architecture, automotive, healthcare, non-profit, professional services, finance, insurance, and several others.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Financing for the transaction was provided by Deerpath Capital. Advisors for ITS included Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP and BDO USA LLP.

About Intelligent Technical Solutions (ITS)

Intelligent Technical Solutions is a provider of managed IT and cyber security services to small- and mid-size businesses across the United States. By combining managed IT services, advanced cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and compliance expertise, ITS helps businesses reduce risk, meet regulatory requirements, and scale securely. For more information, visit www.itsasap.com.

About Tower Arch Capital

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Tower Arch Capital is a lower-middle market private equity firm. Tower Arch seeks to partner with and grow high-quality family and entrepreneur-owned companies to deliver long-term value for their management teams and investors. Tower Arch brings operational, consulting, and financial expertise to companies to help them improve their operations, scale, and grow. Target investments include control positions in entrepreneur and family-owned businesses with EBITDA between $8 million and $30 million. For more information, please visit www.towerarch.com.

SOURCE Intelligent Technical Solutions