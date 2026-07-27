Intelligrated, Trew and Transnorm Unite to Create Leading Warehouse Automation Provider

AIP officially completes acquisition of Honeywell's Intelligrated and Transnorm businesses, combining Trew, Intelligrated and Transnorm under common ownership, with a shared focus on building the future of warehouse automation

New organization to deliver broader capabilities, stronger execution and continued innovation for growing warehouse automation market

Alfred Rebello appointed Chief Executive Officer

Existing products, services, support teams and customer relationships remain in place, supporting business continuity for all customers

Combined businesses generated more than $1 billion in revenue in 2025 and employ 3,700 people worldwide

MASON, Ohio, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Industrial Partners ("AIP") today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Honeywell Technologies Warehouse and Workflow Solutions business, which includes Intelligrated and Transnorm. With the transaction complete, Intelligrated, Trew and Transnorm now operate under one organization, singularly focused on helping customers design, build and support world-class warehouse automation solutions for retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, distribution and parcel operations.

Al Rebello, CEO - Intelligrated, Trew, Transnorm

The combined organization brings together trusted automation expertise, complementary technologies, systems design and project management, with expanded manufacturing, engineering and service capacity. Together, the businesses offer one of the industry's most comprehensive portfolios of equipment, software and services to help customers optimize today's operations, modernize fulfillment networks and prepare for tomorrow's increasingly complex distribution challenges.

The new organization is purpose-built around warehouse automation, enabling faster decision-making, focused investment and greater consistency for customers. It brings to market a combined automation portfolio that includes systems integration, conveyor, sortation, robotics, automated storage and retrieval (AS/RS), palletizing, software, controls and lifecycle services. The businesses collectively generated more than $1 billion in revenue in 2025, employing more than 3,700 people across North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

Alfred Rebello has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the combined organization. Rebello brings more than 35 years of experience in material handling and warehouse automation, including a strong track record of hands-on, customer-focused leadership at both Trew and Intelligrated. He served as an integral part of Intelligrated since its founding in 2001, and led manufacturing, project execution and installation as senior vice president of operations through Honeywell's acquisition of the company. He joined Trew as President and Chief Operating Officer in 2022 before promotion to CEO in 2023.

"Today is more than simply bringing three respected organizations together," said Rebello. "It's about creating a future built entirely around our customers' success. By combining our expertise, technologies and talent, we're able to deliver broader capabilities, stronger execution and continued investment in innovation, while providing the continuity and trusted relationships customers depend on."

Customer activities will be uninterrupted while the organizations align. Intelligrated, Trew and Transnorm will continue serving customers under their existing brands. Products, services, contracts, support teams and customer relationships remain in place. The sole focus of the new ownership is investing in and growing industrial businesses, and in the coming months, the combined organization will work closely with customers and partners to determine the best long-term operating model and strategies for success.

"Bringing these businesses together is a growth strategy targeting a growing market," said Rebello. "The numbers tell that story – industry research commonly projects double-digit growth in warehouse automation into the 2030s. To meet that demand, we must listen deeply to our customers and continually invest in tomorrow's innovations. Earning their trust through every phase of their automation journey is how we'll measure our success moving forward."

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About Intelligrated, Trew, Transnorm

A leading manufacturer, systems designer and integrator of warehouse automation solutions, bringing together the expertise and capabilities of Intelligrated, Trew and Transnorm. The companies develop and manufacture a broad portfolio of automation technologies while also designing, integrating and supporting end-to-end material handling and warehouse automation systems. Its portfolio includes conveyor and sortation systems, robotics, automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), palletizing solutions, software, controls and lifecycle services.

Intelligrated. Trew Automation. Transnorm.

About American Industrial Partners

American Industrial Partners is an operationally oriented industrials investor with approximately $17.5 billion in assets under management. AIP seeks to achieve differentiated returns by investing in quality engineered products businesses with strong management teams and working with those teams to implement transformative Operating Agendas to build long-term value. The AIP team has deep roots in the industrial economy and has actively invested across three economic cycles. AIP has completed over 145 platform and add-on acquisitions and invests in all forms of corporate divestitures, management buyouts, recapitalizations, and going-private transactions of established businesses with sales greater than $500 million. Current AIP portfolio companies generate aggregate annual revenues of approximately $29 billion and employ 70,000+ employees as of December 31, 2025. www.americanindustrial.com

Media Contact

Dan Gauss – [email protected]

SOURCE Intelligrated, Trew and Transnorm