Interactive And Self-Service Kiosk Market Report 2022: Increasing Adoption of Smart Technology Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interacive And Self-Service Kiosk Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing Adoption of Smart Technology Is Driving the Interactive and Self-Service Kiosk Market

Globally, the interactive and self-service kiosk market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030, starting from US$ 25.58 Bn in 2021.

Globally, technological advancements in electronic and information technology industry has resulted in development of equipment that would help reduce human efforts and simplify processes in various industries. The new and advanced interactive and self-service kiosk systems are helping in streamlining the process of product and service delivery. Development and adoption of self-service technologies is the key factor driving the implementation of interactive and self-service kiosk in various public places.



Growing population has made researchers to develop interactive and self-service kiosk systems that enable people to conduct activities by themselves without relying on any human help. The significance of self-service kiosk systems is increasing in various public places such as airports, restaurants, hotels, shopping centers, banks and financial institutions and many other spaces. Implementation of these systems helps in operations and time management, which ultimately benefits the people across the globe. However, high cost of installation, support and maintenance, increasing threat of cyber-attacks and complex handing of the systems are likely to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Hardware Component Segment Dominated the Global Market



Based on component, the interactive and self-service kiosk market is segmented into hardware, software and services. The hardware segment dominated the market in 2020 by holding a share of over 40% of the total revenue generated. This large market share is attributed to increasing adoption of kiosk machines.

Large number of kiosk machine such as ATMs, self-checkout systems, ticketing machines, and smart vending machines, are being set-up in various public places. However, software and services segments are projected to grow at substantial CAGR during the forecast period. Penetration of latest technology components, digitization, and internet signal transmission are contributing to the growth of these segments.



Asia-Pacific To Witness a Fastest Growth in the Market by Region



In 2020, North America held prominent position in the global interactive and self-service kiosk market. This market position is mainly attributed to increasing adoption of smart devices and equipment in retail, banking, and hospitality industries. Meanwhile, Asia-pacific region is expected to witness a fastest growth of around 15.0% during the forecast period. Large number of airports in countries such as Japan, India, China, and South Korea are implementing self-service kiosk systems to help fasten the ticketing and boarding process. Also, development and establishments of modern infrastructure are likely to fuel the growth of interactive and self-service kiosk market in this region.



Some of the prominent players operating in the interactive and self-service kiosk market include NCR Corporation, Elpro Technologies Pty. Ltd., Olea Kiosks Inc., Toshiba Tec Corporation, Crane Co., Azkoyen SA, Diebold Nixdorf, Inc., Phoenix Kiosk Inc., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., GRG Banking Equipment Co., Ltd., and Acrelec Group.



Market Segmentation

Type

Automated Teller Machine (ATM)

Retail Self-checkout Kiosk

Self-service Kiosk

Vending Kiosk

Component

Hardware

Display

Printer

Others

Software

Service

Integration and Deployment

Managed Services

End User

BFSI

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Travel & Tourism

Government

Retail

Others

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Interactive And Self-Service Kiosk market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Interactive And Self-Service Kiosk market?

Which is the largest regional market for Interactive And Self-Service Kiosk market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ?

, , and & ? Which are the key trends driving Interactive And Self-Service Kiosk market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Interactive And Self-Service Kiosk market worldwide?

Companies Mentioned

NCR Corporation

Elpro Technologies Pty. Ltd.

Olea Kiosks Inc.

Toshiba Tec Corporation

Crane Co.

Azkoyen SA

Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

Phoenix Kiosk Inc.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd.

GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd.

Acrelec Group.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l48hog-and?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets