INTERACTIVE KIOSKS IN EVERY NORTH CAROLINA WELCOME CENTER WILL HIGHLIGHT STATE'S HISTORIC TREASURES

'North Carolina History Explorer' invites travelers to experience the historic sites associated with the state's turbulent first century, from the Revolution through the Civil War

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of North Carolina's rich history and America's 250th birthday, an interactive heritage tourism kiosk, known as the North Carolina History Explorer, debuted in the I-77 South Carolina Welcome Center today. Identical kiosks will be installed at every welcome center across the state in the coming weeks, allowing both visitors and natives to learn about the Tar Heel State's early history.

The first North Carolina History Explorer kiosk debuts at the I-77 South Visitor Center. (left to right): Wally Wazan (NC Dept. of Commerce), Luke McKnight (American Battlefield Trust), Eric Veal (Interactive Knowledge), Dan Brosz (America 250 NC), Bob Heussner (American Battlefield Trust), and Louie Comer (NC Welcome Center Manager).

"North Carolina played a pivotal role in our nation's formative conflicts, and people need to know this history," said Trust President David Duncan. "This kiosk does an incredible job of telling the story of the Tar Heel State and will surely inspire people to see where this history happened for themselves."

The North Carolina History Explorer transports viewers using maps, photography and other multimedia content meant to cultivate curiosity and entice travelers to seek out those places for themselves. The first-of-its-kind kiosk was developed by the American Battlefield Trust in collaboration with Interactive Knowledge of Charlotte, N.C., the North Carolina Department of Commerce and America 250 NC, a program of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

The kiosks arrive at the welcome centers after a flagship kiosk was installed in the state's legislative building in April, where it will continue to be enjoyed by both lawmakers and visitors of all ages through the end of 2026.

The North Carolina History Explorer is organized around three major segments of North Carolina's early history: "Our Revolutionary Journey" (1771-1783), "From Statehood to Secession" (1784-1861), and "A State Divided" (1861-1865). Within each era, the North Carolina History Explorer presents sites, themes and stories that are rooted in specific places drawn from state and Trust networks, encouraging visitors to think deeply about the state's history.

"As we celebrate our nation's 250th birthday, now is the time for residents of and visitors to our state to explore the history of North Carolina and learn about its significant contributions to our nation's history," said Ansley Herring Wegner, director of America 250 NC. "Everyone who encounters the North Carolina History Explorer walks away with a deeper understanding of significant people, places and events from our shared past."

About the American Battlefield Trust

The American Battlefield Trust is dedicated to preserving America's hallowed battlegrounds and educating the public about what happened there and why it matters today. The nonprofit, nonpartisan organization has protected more than 62,000 acres associated with the Revolutionary War, War of 1812, and Civil War. Learn more at battlefields.org.

SOURCE American Battlefield Trust