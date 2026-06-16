Interactive social gaming venue, Level99, announces opening, on-sale dates for Disney Springs location

Exterior rendering of the venue revealed for first time

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Level99, the much-anticipated real-world social gaming venue coming to Disney Springs West Side at Walt Disney World Resort, is opening its doors Monday, June 29. Tickets sales for the location will launch Monday, June 22 on Level99.com.

Artist rendering of the exterior of Level99 at Disney Springs

Amid the energy and artistic atmosphere of the 46,800-square-foot venue, Players can dodge axes, crack puzzles and outsmart real-world challenges in more than 60 physical and mental life-sized mini-games– the most of any Level99 venue to date. The themed mini-games will be dispersed throughout the first and second floors, with a two-story bar as the centerpiece of the venue.

Featuring three ways to play – cooperative Challenge Rooms, competitive Player-vs-Player Duels and an interactive art scavenger hunt – this sprawling playground designed for adults and teens will provide an exciting new entertainment option at Disney Springs.

Beyond the games, Players can fuel up with a full selection of scratch food and beverage options offering imaginative flavors focused on making the familiar fantastic using uncompromising commitment to culinary excellence. Menu items will include Level99's award-winning Detroit-style pizza, wagyu burgers and other craveable bites as well as handcrafted cocktails and local beer selections on tap. Players can order via a first-floor kitchen window, at the bar or pick-up beverages on satellite bar carts stationed on the second floor.

At check-in, guests will receive a RFID-powered "Veloband," which unlocks access to the Challenges. Players can enjoy all games in the venue for the price of admission, and attempt each game as many times as desired and in any order they like, by tapping their Veloband on an entry screen. Games are active, social and endlessly re-playable, each lasting about 1-4 minutes and designed for 2-6 Players. And the game continues beyond one visit: Level99 saves Players' progress, allowing them to pick up where they left off when they return to any of Level99's locations for their next visit, providing them with the opportunity to climb the leaderboard and earn rewards.

The Disney Springs venue will offer the most games of any Level99 location to date with 63 total mini-games and challenges, as well as the company's biggest art installations amongst its more than 40 original pieces of art.

"We're thrilled to bring Level99 to Walt Disney World Resort and share it with the millions of visitors who come to Orlando each year," said Level99 Founder and CEO Matt DuPlessie. "As a company founded on innovation and groundbreaking themed entertainment, it is a natural fit to now be at a place built on those very same ideals. We can't wait to welcome our first Players."

"We know our guests love the variety of experiences here at Disney Springs and Level99 is a perfect addition to make even more fun memories with friends and family," said Debbie Hart, Vice President, Disney Springs. "We have over 150 ways to shop, dine and play and Level99 is adding to the experience in a big way."

Level99 offers Players completely unique challenges unlike anywhere else, as all its games are created, developed and designed by Level99 at its own production facility in Massachusetts. The team continually designs new games that are rotated into the various Level99 venues.

A variety of different skills sets and abilities are required across the numerous games, from strength to dexterity to balance to mental aptitude, ensuring there is something for every type of Player. The variety also provides numerous accessible options for Players with mobility limitations, and each game's entry screen provides skill and accessibility information.

Signature Level99 games at the Disney Springs location will include:

Axe Run, where Players race across a narrow beam while dodging swinging axes, aiming to hit the finish button as quickly as possible without stepping off course – an adrenaline-pumping test of speed, focus, and agility.

Ninja Swing, where Players test their strength and precision by using ropes to navigate across a series of platforms, each one trickier than the last, earning Stars based on how far the group advances without falling.

Mansion Banquet, where Players step into the role of dinner party planner, racing to solve quirky logic puzzles and perfectly match finicky guests with their ideal seat, entrée and drink before mealtime.

Signature Level99 menu items at the Disney Springs location will include:

Loaded Elote Guacamole served with charred corn, queso fresco, lime crema, Tajín, cilantro and tortillas.

Roni, Roni, Roni, a signature Detroit-style pizza made with 24-hour cold fermented dough and baked in a steel pan to get a crispy cheese frico, and topped with Ezzo cupping pepperoni, housemade red sauce, pecorino romano, Calabrian chili and fresh basil.

House Burger, 100% domestic wagyu, sharp white cheddar, caramelized onion, brown butter aioli and brioche.

Tickets to Level99 start at $29.99 per Player, providing intervals of 1.5 and 2.5 hours of play. A premium pass add-on will be available, offering expedited check-in and special gifts. To recognize inaugural visitors, the first 500 Players on opening day at Level99 at Disney Springs will receive a commemorative pin upon entry.

Level99's operating hours will be:

Monday - Thursday: 11 am to 10 pm

Friday: 11 am to 11 pm

Saturday: 10 am to 11 pm

Sunday: 10 am to 10 pm

Located adjacent to the Drawn to Life Cirque du Soleil theater and House of Blues, Level99 adds to the growing list of dining, shopping and entertainment options at Disney Springs, which features more than 150 shops, restaurants and family-friendly leisure activities. The Disney Springs location will be the fourth Level99 location, including sites in Natick, Mass., Providence, R.I., and Tysons, Va. and four other locations under construction in West Hartford, Connecticut, King of Prussia, Pa., Paramus, N.J. and Raleigh, N.C. Guests can follow Level99 on Instagram at @golevel99.

About Level99

Level99 is a sprawling entertainment venue, offering proprietary, real-world physical and mental interactive challenges and life-sized mini games. Founded by location-based entertainment innovator Matt DuPlessie, the company is headquartered in Natick, Mass., with a second location in Providence, R.I,, third in Tysons, Va. and the fourth location in Orlando, Fla. opening this summer. Four more are under construction in West Hartford, Conn., King of Prussia, Pa., Paramus, N.J. and Raleigh, N.C. Level99 is backed by Act III Holdings. More information is available at www.level99.com.

About Act III Holdings

Act III Holdings is a $2 billion evergreen investment vehicle formed by Ron Shaich, founder and former Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Panera Bread and current Chairman and lead investor of Cava. Act III holds significant investments and strategic advisory roles in Tatte Bakery, Life Alive Organic Café, Honest Greens Barcelona, and Level99, supporting the growth of tomorrow's market-leading restaurant and entertainment companies. Act III invests in emerging restaurants, entertainment, and technology brands, and helps them build a dominant position in powerful categories within their respective industries. Act III also partners with public companies to provide strategic advice and capital. Shaich and his team are known for their long-standing track record of building competitive advantage by successfully fostering innovation and thoughtfully scaling private and public companies to positions of dominance. For more information, visit www.act3holdings.com.

About Disney Springs

Disney Springs is a one-of-a-kind retail, dining and entertainment district at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Fla., with beautiful open-air promenades and lakefront views reminiscent of Florida waterfront towns at the turn of the 20th century. The area features over 60 restaurants, including dining experiences crafted by world-renowned chefs, over 80 shops combining top-name retail brands and specialty boutiques and more than 120 acres of fun. Located in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Disney Springs is open daily.

SOURCE Level99