Interband & Quantum Cascade Lasers Market: Challenges and Bottlenecks for the Broader Adoption of ICLs and QCLs in Large Volume Applications

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interband & Quantum Cascade Lasers - Technologies, Market Trends and Applications (2021)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Enthusiastic forecasts for the broad adoption of Interband and Quantum Cascade Lasers have not fully materialized in recent years. This market study investigates the current maturity of Cascade Lasers and evaluates their capabilities for further growth in a competitive market environment.

Key Features of the Report

Revenues of the ICLs and QCLs markets at the level of sources and systems

Market forecasts up to 2026

Comprehensive overview of ICL and QCL products and their applications at the level of sources and equipment (excluding THz range)

Comparison of ICL- and QCL-based equipment with the other competitive systems

Business models analysis

Identification of challenges and bottlenecks for the broader adoption of ICLs and QCLs in large volume applications

Review of the recent application trends (with the focus on gas spectroscopy)

Review of potentially attractive applications for ICLs and QCLs

Interband and Quantum Cascade Lasers (ICLs and QCLs) offer coherent and high power radiation in the mid-infrared range, which is crucial for infrared countermeasures, high-resolution gas spectroscopy and chemical sensing.

Due to many advantages, Cascade Lasers were expected to mature quickly and to settle in large volume applications. Especially the semiconductor nature of ICLs and QCLs gave hope to make this technology largely scalable and cheap, as it happened with LEDs and VCSELs in the past.

Dynamic growth has not fully materialized in the last few years. The price of lasers still remains high (around a few thousand dollars per piece), and the potentially "killer" applications have yet to arrive. Cascade Lasers can be mainly found in niche applications.

The reason for this lies not only in the technical bottlenecks, but also in the market, which has not been ready to implement CL technology. Customers were very conservative and there were many other competitive techniques to choose from. Now the perspectives for adoption are brighter.

All bottlenecks preventing the wider use of Cascade Laser technologies are deeply discussed in this report. The study provides market forecasts from 2020 to 2026 and also describes all main players to answer the question of whether market disruption can finally occur.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. The charm of Cascade Lasers

Inherent features

Large expectations growing throughout the years

Competitive market environment

3. Steadily growing market with well known players

Market data

Forecasts

Solving the chicken and egg problem

4. About CL technology

How do CLs work

QCLs

ICLs

QCLs vs. ICLs

Technological competition

Components for systems

5. About applications

Landscape and competition

Techniques

Segment description:

Industry

Security & Safety

Defense

Environment

Healthcare

Transports

Companies Mentioned

Access Laser

Active Fiber Systems GmbH

AdTech Optics

Aerodyne Research

Agilent Technologies

Agimas UG

Airoptic

Akela Laser Corporation

Alpes Lasers

AMBA SCIENTIFIC B.V.

Amethyst Research Inc.

Anasys Instruments

AP2E

APE Berlin

arroyo instruments

ASAP Analytical

Automotive Industry Products

AVL Emission Test Systems GmbH

BAE Systems

BIRD Aerosystems

Block Engineering,

Blue Industry and Science

Boreal Laser

Bruker

Cailabs

Cemtek KVB-Enertec

Chromation

Chromatotec

Compound Semiconductor Technologies Global

Daylight Solutions

Diafir

DiaMonTech AG

Diehl Defence

Edinburgh Instruments Ltd.

Emerson

Emsys Maritime Ltd

Endress+Hasuer

Eralytics

FEMTUM

FLSmidth

Forward Photonics LLC

FPI Focused Photonics

Gasera

Genia Photonic

Grabner Instruments Ametek

Hamamatsu Photonics

Healthy Photon

Horiba

Humedics GmbH

Innov Analysis Systems

Intraband LLC

IQE

IRGlare

IRGlare LLC

IRsweep

ITT Corporation

Kittiwake Procal

KNESTEL GmbH

Koheron

La Verre Fluore,

LaserMaxDefence

LD-PD INC

Leidos

Leonardo DRS

LEUKOS

Light Conversion

Loccioni

Lockheed Martin

LongWave Photonics

Los Gatos

LSE Monitors

Lytid

M-Squared Lasers Limited

M-Squared Lasers Limited

Max-IR Labs

Meerstetter Engineering GmbH

Mesh

METTLER TOLEDO

MIRO Analytical Technologies AG,

mirSense

Nanoplus GmbH

Neo Monitors

Neoplas control

nextnano

Northrop Grumman

Novae

Omega Optics

OMV R&M GmbH

OPSIS AB

Opto Knowledge

Pantec Biosolutions AG

Pendar Technologies

Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH

Photothermal Spectroscopy Corp

Physical Sciences Inc

Picarro

ppqSense S.r.l.

Pranalytica

Quantared Technologies,

QuantaSpec

Quantiox GmbH

Raytheon

RedShiftBio

Roithner Lasertechnik

Sacher Lasertechnik,

Selex ES

Servomex

Shimadzu

SI Stuttgart Instruments GmbH

Si-Ware

SICK

Stratium Limited

Sumitomo Electric

TDL Sensors Ltd

Testa GmbH,

THALES

Thermo Fisher

Thorlabs

TOPTICA Photonics AG

Toshiba

U-Oplaz Technologies

VIGO System

Wavelengths Electronics

WR Systems

Xylem Analytics

Yoke Instrument

Yokogawa

Zurich Instruments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/79jufo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

