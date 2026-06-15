Interchecks Secures $50M Series C to Expand Instant Payments Infrastructure; Launches Account Funding Transactions

Leading instant payments platform adds real-time1 debit card funding, delivering a single API designed to support a broad range of deposits and withdrawal use cases that modern financial businesses demand.

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Interchecks, a leading instant payments platform serving sportsbooks, fintechs, and financial institutions, today announced a $50 million Series C led by Bettor Capital, Commerce Ventures, Decades Holdings, and Thayer Street Partners. Alongside the raise, the company announced the general availability of Account Funding Transactions ("AFT") that enables businesses to fund eligible accounts using debit credentials, with transaction processing designed to support fast, secure funding experiences. This expands Interchecks' platform to cover the full lifecycle of money movement for its clients.

"Since we founded Interchecks a decade ago, our goal has been simple: make money move faster, more safely, and with more control than anyone thought possible," said Dylan Massey, Co-Founder and CEO of Interchecks. "This raise lets us go deeper on the technology and the team, and AFT is a direct expression of what we've been building toward."

"Interchecks' differentiated platform, outstanding team, and strong commercial momentum all align perfectly with Bettor Capital's thesis of backing premier software and technology suppliers within our vertical, and we are thrilled to continue supporting the Company via its Series C fundraise." – Jake Kleiner, Partner, Bettor Capital

The AFT product addresses one of the most common friction points in digital finance: accepting deposits quickly and safely while helping businesses manage risk through built-in controls. With AFT, Interchecks clients can fund accounts in real time using debit card rails, with layered fraud protections built directly into the transaction flow. The product is purpose-built for use cases including account-to-account transfers, neobank, neobrokerage, and crypto wallet funding. It joins Interchecks' existing Pay-by-Bank funding solution on a single RESTful API, meaning clients can offer a broad spectrum of deposit methods without managing multiple integrations.

Risk controls embedded in AFT include account verification, real-time duplicate card detection, customizable velocity limits benchmarked to industry standards, and proactive monitoring of suspicious activity — all designed to reduce chargeback exposure before funds move.

"Interchecks continues to advance the payments ecosystem by delivering solutions that help businesses move money more quickly and securely. We're pleased to collaborate in bringing capabilities to market that support real-time funding experiences and greater flexibility for a wide range of use cases." — Justin Zhao, VP, Head of Visa Direct, North America.

Interchecks has processed more than $50 billion in transactions over its 10-year history, achieved triple-digit net revenue growth year-over-year for the past seven years, and operated profitably since 2023. The company is a certified PCI Level 1 Service Provider and SOC 2 Type 2 certified, and works with major global networks including Visa and Mastercard.

Learn more at www.interchecks.com.

About Bettor Capital

Bettor Capital is a growth equity and venture investment firm focused on the real-money online gaming market. We are primarily focused on opportunities within the software supply chain powering the continued digitalization of the online gaming industry. Learn more at www.bettorcapital.com.

About Commerce Ventures

Commerce Ventures is a pioneering, sector-focused venture firm that thematically invests in founders reshaping commerce and financial services. Since 2013, the firm has invested in 150 companies including category leaders like BILL, Canary, Cardless, Crossmint, Forter, Kin, Marqeta, Mudflap, MX, Paystand, Socure, and Vestwell. Learn more at www.commerce.vc.

About Decades Holdings

Decades Holdings is an investment firm that backs category defining technology companies. Learn more at www.decadesholdings.com.

About Thayer Street Partners

Thayer Street Partners is a boutique private investment firm based in New York City focused on opportunistic investments in recurring revenue businesses operating in the financial services, business services, and real estate services sectors. Learn more at www.thayerstreet.com.

1 "Real-time" means that funds are generally available for withdrawal from the recipient's account within 30 minutes after the transaction is initiated.

SOURCE Interchecks Technologies, Inc.