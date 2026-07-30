Interlune and Vermeer Expand Strategic Partnership to Build Essential Moon Base Infrastructure

Agreement Builds on Successful Demonstration of Full-Scale Lunar Excavation Prototype

SEATTLE and PELLA, Iowa, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlune, a space infrastructure and resources company, and Vermeer Corporation, a global leader in industrial equipment manufacturing, today announced they will expand their strategic partnership to develop and deliver the critical infrastructure and services necessary for a permanent human presence on the Moon. The expanded collaboration between the companies builds on a joint development agreement that led to the full-scale prototype of the Interlune excavator, which was unveiled in May 2025.

Interlune and Vermeer team members discussing subscale prototypes of lunar soil processing technology at Interlune’s Seattle headquarters in July 2026. From left: Rob Meyerson (Interlune), Andy Strobel (Vermeer), Gary Lai (Interlune), Jacob Keeley (Vermeer), and Jason Andringa (Vermeer) A full-scale prototype of the Interlune excavator developed in partnership with Vermeer in 2025. Testing as shown was done with auxiliary components.

"Reliable, autonomous mobility and heavy-duty excavation are the backbones of any permanent settlement on the Moon," said Rob Meyerson, co-founder and CEO of Interlune. "By working with Vermeer, we are moving from developing prototypes to repeatable, scalable systems that will help build the Moon Base and enable the harvesting of lunar resources to power the future."

This continued partnership leverages Vermeer's nearly eight decades of expertise in designing, testing, and building industrial equipment for tough jobsites around the world and Interlune's specialized knowledge in space systems, lunar environments, and robotic systems. The joint effort will focus on general civil engineering and infrastructure concepts to deliver the essentials required for a robust in-space economy, transforming harsh environments into a viable workspace for commercial and government missions.

"For nearly 80 years, Vermeer has built a legacy by solving complex civil engineering challenges on Earth, and we are now ready to apply that expertise to the most demanding job site in history: the Moon," says Jason Andringa, President and CEO of Vermeer Corporation, who also serves on the Interlune Advisory Board. "We are fully committed to working with Interlune, NASA, and others to deliver the essential infrastructure required for the Moon Base."

Targeting mission-ready lunar equipment by 2028

Interlune and Vermeer plan to develop, test, and deliver a mission-ready lunar site-preparation tool by 2028, aligning their efforts with NASA's Moon Base program plan.

The tool will be developed and integrated with a lunar rover and demonstrated first on Earth and then on the Moon to validate its ability to prepare and stabilize the lunar surface for sustained operations.

This work will establish a foundation for reliable construction and resource extraction beyond Earth, and help define the equipment standards needed to build on the Moon, Mars and beyond.

About Interlune

Interlune is a privately funded space infrastructure and resources company building the industrial backbone of the space economy. Founded in 2021 by a team of public- and private-sector experts, the company is developing and testing industrial systems that will operate autonomously in extreme environments. These technologies will create the fundamental infrastructure to support a permanent human presence on the Moon and an in-space economy. Central to the mission is harvesting natural resources in space, starting with helium-3 and also including hydrogen, oxygen, metals, rare earth elements, and water. Interlune has secured nearly $500 million in binding helium-3 purchase agreements from government and commercial customers. The company has also raised $23 million in venture capital and secured more than $18 million in non-dilutive U.S. government research funding. Follow Interlune on LinkedIn, X, Bluesky, Facebook, and Instagram.

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SOURCE Interlune