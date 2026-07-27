International Human Rights Attorney Zulu Ali Releases Groundbreaking New Book, Pan-African Justice, Introducing a New Legal Framework for Historical Harm and Human Rights

RIVERSIDE, Calif., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International human rights attorney, trial lawyer, social entrepreneur and social commentator Zulu Ali, released the Kindle edition of his groundbreaking new book, Pan-African Justice: Historical Harm, Human Rights, and the Pursuit of Pan-African Liberation. The eBook is now available through Amazon Kindle, with the paperback edition scheduled for release on September 1, 2026, through Amazon and major booksellers worldwide.

Attorney Zulu Ali

More than a historical examination of slavery and colonialism, Pan-African Justice introduces a comprehensive legal and philosophical framework that examines the continuing effects of historical harm through the lens of international law, human rights, legal philosophy, political economy, and Pan-African thought. The book proposes Pan-African Justice as a jurisprudential framework for addressing historical injustice while advancing human dignity, self-determination, and a more just international order.

Drawing from the scholarship of Henry Sylvester Williams, Cheikh Anta Diop, Kwame Nkrumah, Malcolm X, Frantz Fanon, and other influential Pan-African thinkers, Ali presents an interdisciplinary approach to understanding the legal and moral implications of slavery, colonialism, racial discrimination, economic exploitation, and their continuing impact on African peoples throughout the world.

"Pan-African Justice is not simply about revisiting history," said Ali. "It is about developing a principled legal framework that recognizes historical harm, promotes human dignity, advances self-determination, and contributes to a more just world. While rooted in the historical experiences of African peoples, its ultimate aspiration is to advance justice that benefits humanity as a whole."

The book examines subjects including:

Historical harm and international law

Slavery, colonialism, and their continuing legal consequences

Human rights and reparative justice

Pan-African political and legal philosophy

Economic sovereignty and post-colonial development

The internationalization of Pan-African human rights

A new jurisprudential framework for Pan-African Justice

Unlike many works that focus exclusively on historical analysis, Pan-African Justice proposes a forward-looking legal paradigm rooted in seven guiding principles: Historical Truth, Human Dignity, Self-Determination, Economic Sovereignty, Reparative Justice, Epistemic Sovereignty, and Collective Responsibility.

About the Author

Zulu Ali is the founder and principal attorney of the Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates, LLP (https://zulualilaw.com/), one of California's leading Black-owned law firms, representing clients in criminal defense, immigration, civil rights, family law, civil litigation, and appellate matters.

A former United States Marine and former police officer, Ali has built a distinguished career advocating for justice at both the national and international levels. He has been admitted to the List of Counsel for the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights, where he is authorized to represent individuals before those tribunals.

Ali earned a Juris Doctor from Trinity International University. He also earned a Doctor of Laws (LL.D.) in International Law and a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Pan-African Economics through the International Faculty of Administration and Economic Studies at Akademia Jagiellońska w Toruniu, Poland. He received his undergraduate degree in Liberal Studies with a concentration in Africana Studies through Regents College in consortium with Tennessee State University, where he studied under the mentorship of renowned Africana scholar Dr. Amiri Y. Al-Hadid. In addition, he completed advanced studies in International Criminal Law at the Philippe Kirsch Institute in Canada. His academic work has focused extensively on international law, human rights, Pan-African studies, and historical justice.

In addition to his legal practice, Ali is the host of the radio program Justice Watch with Attorney Zulu Ali (https://www.justicewatchradio.com/), where he explores issues involving law, public policy, criminal justice, and international human rights.

Published through 10 Nubian Queens & 5 Kings Media, Pan-African Justice represents years of scholarly research and offers a significant contribution to contemporary discussions on international law, reparative justice, and the future of Pan-African thought.

Availability

The Kindle edition is available now through Amazon.

The paperback edition will be released on September 1, 2026, and will be available through:

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0H8WR65W8

Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/pan-african-justice-zulu-ali-esq/1150806125

Additional major online retailers and eBook platforms.

Media Contact:

ZULU ESQ.

9518098382

[email protected]

SOURCE Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates, LLP