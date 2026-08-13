Intero Digital Congratulates Client Window Well Supply on Third Consecutive Inc. 5000 Honor

Racine manufacturer ranks No. 2,406 nationally on the 2026 list of America's fastest-growing private companies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intero Digital is honored to congratulate our client Window Well Supply on being named to the Inc. 5000 for the third consecutive year. The Racine, Wisconsin manufacturer of basement access products ranked No. 2,406 nationally, No. 2 in the Racine–Mount Pleasant metro area, No. 18 in Wisconsin and No. 69 among manufacturing companies.

The Inc. 5000 measures percentage revenue growth over a rolling three-year window, so each appearance is scored against a fresh baseline. Three consecutive years on the list means Window Well Supply has grown on top of growth it had already delivered, twice over.

Since 2023, Intero Digital has driven Window Well Supply's growth across search, web, creative, and marketplace sales. Post this

"This is Window Well Supply's achievement, full stop," said Melynnie Nehib, SVP of Delivery at Intero Digital. "They build a genuinely good product, they've expanded into new channels without letting service slip, and they ship faster than most of their category. Our job is to make sure the customers looking for what they make can actually find them. Getting to do that work for a company on this trajectory is a privilege."

Since 2023, Intero Digital has supported Window Well Supply's growth strategy across search marketing, website development, brand and creative, and Amazon and Walmart marketplace management, helping expand the company's visibility wherever customers search and shop.

"Growth at this pace puts pressure on everything: your catalog, your site, your fulfillment, your visibility. Having partners who move at our speed matters," said Lisa Ruffalo, CEO of Window Well Supply. "Intero has been an integral part of our growth, and we are thankful to have a partner that cares as much about our business as we do."

About Window Well Supply

Founded in Racine, Wisconsin, Window Well Supply specializes in basement access products, including egress windows and kits, window wells, window well covers, basement access doors, egress ladders and related accessories. The company sells directly through WindowWellSupply.com and through major online marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart and eBay. With multiple warehouse locations, Window Well Supply ships nationwide and to Canada and holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Learn more at www.WindowWellSupply.com.

About Intero Digital

Intero Digital helps brands own every dimension of search, wherever their customers are looking: search engines, retail marketplaces and AI answer engines. The agency delivers SEO, GEO (Generative Engine Optimization), paid media, marketplace management, web development, creative and content services to clients nationwide. Learn more at www.InteroDigital.com.

Media Contact

Elise Chuan, Senior Earned Media Strategist

Intero Digital

[email protected]

SOURCE Intero Digital