InterVest capital partners Acquires Kapitus

The partnership strengthens the small business lender's capital base, expanding access to essential financing for small businesses nationwide

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kapitus, a leading provider of financing for small and medium sized businesses, today announced it has been acquired by an affiliate of InterVest capital partners, a renowned alternative investor with a focus on specialty finance and real estate.

Since 2006, Kapitus has provided $10 billion in growth capital to over 65,000 small businesses, including term loans, revenue-based financing, equipment financing, SBA loans, and revolving lines of credit; either directly or through its financing network.

InterVest capital partners ("InterVest") is a New York based alternative investment manager focused on niche credit strategies, spanning across asset-based and specialty finance opportunities. InterVest's broad portfolio includes various commercial and consumer specialty finance platforms, with several focused on providing capital to growing small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs).

The partnership will provide Kapitus access to deep commercial finance expertise, a network of high-performing portfolio companies that deliver capital to SMBs across a wide range of industries, and additional growth capital to accelerate expansion and broaden access to financing for small businesses.

"With capital and strategic support from InterVest capital partners, Kapitus is better positioned to meet the growing demand for small business financing," said Andrew Reiser, Chief Executive Officer of Kapitus. "InterVest has a successful track record of growing commercial lending companies and expanding access to capital for SMBs. We are thrilled to partner with InterVest in this next phase of growth for Kapitus, as we continue to expand our product set and financial support to small businesses."

Kapitus will continue operating independently, as it has for the past 20 years, working directly with small businesses nationwide to provide a comprehensive suite of financing solutions to meet their individualized needs.

"We see Kapitus as a premier small business lending platform in the U.S. and are excited to partner with the Kapitus team to expand access to capital for SMBs nationwide," said Steven Tenenbayev, Chief Investment Officer of InterVest capital partners. "Small businesses are one of the primary drivers of job creation and economic growth in the United States today and this partnership demonstrates our optimism in the potential of the nation's small business economy."

Guggenheim Securities, LLC acted as financial advisor and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP as the legal advisor to the seller in this transaction. Stephens Inc. and Truist Securities acted as financial advisors and O'Melveny & Myers LLP acted as legal advisor to the purchaser. Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP acted as legal advisor to management.

About Kapitus

Founded in 2006, Kapitus is one of the most experienced and trusted names in small business financing. As both a financing provider and a marketplace with an expansive network of financing partners offering a variety of products, Kapitus has connected $10 billion in growth capital to over 65,000 small businesses. Through Kapitus, small business owners are matched with financing tailored to individual needs, including term loans, revenue-based financing, SBA loans, equipment financing and revolving lines of credit, either directly or through its financing network. For additional information, visit kapitus.com.

About InterVest capital partners:

InterVest capital partners is an SEC registered investment adviser focused on asset-based lending, leasing and other structured finance verticals as well as real estate. Since 1999, the team has established over 160 funds with committed capital exceeding $25 billion. InterVest is headquartered in New York, with teams in London and Luxembourg. For more information, visit www.intervest.com.

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Jackie Quintana, Pitch PR

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SOURCE Kapitus