Intralox named 2025 Supplier of the Year by the United States Postal Service

Award recognizes innovation and exceptional quality

Latest honor marks the first overall win for Intralox as Supplier of the Year and the fourth time as a Supplier Performance Award honoree

Logistics and material handling team at Intralox works in close collaboration with USPS to drive industry-leading parcel processing performance critical to supporting USPS service mandate

Award recognizes supplier performance for 2025 calendar year that demonstrates process innovation and contract compliance while providing exceptional quality and on-time delivery

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intralox® announces recognition from the United States Postal Service (USPS) as the 2025 Supplier of the Year. The award and announcement were made during a formal ceremony at the 2026 National Postal Forum in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Supplier of the Year Award recognizes a designated supplier to the USPS who demonstrates process innovation and extraordinary contract compliance while providing exceptional quality and on-time delivery performance.

A package moving on Intralox equipment

Over the last six years, Intralox's Logistics and Material Handling team worked with the USPS to support their parcel sorting programs, deploying new equipment and technology to facilities nationwide. These solutions deliver industry-leading parcel processing performance using the Intralox Activated Roller Belt (ARB) Sorter S7000, deployed with a range of infeed technologies. The programs provide critical support to the USPS universal service mandate to deliver to every American six days a week.

"It's a tremendous honor to be recognized by the United States Postal Service as their Supplier of the Year," said Killian Lapeyre, Intralox President. "We believe innovation doesn't happen in a vacuum; it happens in close collaboration with our customers to create solutions that deliver real value and we look forward to building on our relationship with the Postal Service."

USPS also named Intralox a 2025 Supplier Performance Award winner. This honor recognizes key suppliers that demonstrate collaborative performance objectives and developmental progress, and are exemplary performers assisting USPS in achieving its business objectives. This is the second consecutive year Intralox was named as a Supplier Performance Award winner, and the fourth time overall.

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About Intralox

Intralox is a global conveyance solutions leader, specializing in innovative technologies to serve the needs of a broad range of industries, including food processing, logistics and material handling, manufacturing and industrials. Since inventing modular plastic belting in 1971, the company has grown to serve a global market, employing nearly 4,000 team members and trusted by 60,000 customers in over 100 countries.

The Intralox logistics and material handling business unit is dedicated to solving some of the toughest challenges facing e-commerce warehouses and parcel distribution centers. Thousands of installations worldwide depend on the company's activated roller belt (ARB) technology that sets the standard for handling the most challenging package types like polybags, envelopes and irregularly shaped items. Intralox offers comprehensive, 24/7 support and is trusted by integrators and end users for technical performance, reliability and simplicity that delivers lasting value.

Company contact

Madeline Lennox

Intralox

+1 504-421-9766

[email protected]

Media contact

Dan Gauss

Koroberi

+1 336-409-5391

[email protected]

SOURCE Intralox